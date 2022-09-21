Putin shows utter contempt for UN charter: US FM Antony Blinken

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
US Secretary of State Blinken directly challenged Russia with allegations of war crimes in Ukraine. Blinken told UN Security Council members they should not let Putin "get away with it."
US President Joe Biden accused Russia of violating the core tenets of UN membership by starting an "unprovoked war" in Ukraine. He also warned Moscow about "irresponsible" threats to use nuclear weapons.
During the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and climate change were high on the agenda amid soaring prices for energy and food.
President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of Russia's armed forces set to begin later on Wednesday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the move an "act of desperation."
