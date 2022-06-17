Putin says sanctions on Russia have failed: DW's Juri Rescheto

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Speaking at a business forum in his hometown of St Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Western sanctions would not succeed and urged business leaders to invest in Russia.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has arrived in Kyiv for a second surprise visit. Meanwhile, the European Commission recommended Ukraine for EU candidate status. DW has the latest.
The UN's human rights chief said evidence "strongly suggests" serious violations of international law took place in Mariupol. European leaders have also visited Kyiv in a show of unity. DW has the latest.
As Russia invaded Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin blatantly threatened to use nuclear weapons. A Western military intervention could lead to an incalculable escalation, ...
