Putin: Russia must consider Ukraine separatists' independence request

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his Security Council that Russia should consider recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of the council came amid an uptick of violence in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.

Leaders of the separatist regions released statements earlier calling on Moscow to recognize them as independent states.

Putin said he would reach a decision later on Monday.

Western countries are concerned a significant build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine means Moscow will invade its neighbor. But Putin has denied planning any such attack.

More to follow...

nm/wd (AP, Reuters)