Putin: Russia must consider Ukraine separatists' independence request

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday told his Security Council that Russia should consider recognizing the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of the council came amid an uptick of violence in the long-running conflict between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.

Leaders of Luhansk and Donetsk released statements earlier on Monday calling on Moscow to recognize them as independent states. The two regions broke away from Ukraine's control in 2014.

How did Russia respond?

Putin said he would reach a decision "today" on the rebel republics' request.

Several top Russian officials indicated they would back recognizing them as independent.

Former president Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Security Council, said it was "obvious" that Ukraine did not need the two regions.

He added that the majority of Russians would support their independence.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also pushed for recognizing the regions, arguing that Ukraine had a greater "nuclear potential" than Iran or North Korea. Ukraine renounced nuclear weapons after breaking away from the Soviet Union in 1991.

What is happening in the region?

Western countries are concerned a significant build-up of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine means Moscow is preparing to invade its neighbor. Putin has denied planning any such attack.

Still, the Russian leader's decision to mull recognizing the separatist regions could escalate tensions further. Such recognition would violate a fragile 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine. It would also give Moscow a reason to move in troops.

Separately on Monday, Russia said it Ukrainian saboteurs had attempted to stage an incursion, accusations that Kyiv rejected as "fake news."

The West has repeatedly alleged that Moscow aims to fabricate a pretext to invade. British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Monday that a "proliferation" of so-called false flag events and increasing troop numbers near Ukraine's border indicated Putin was committed to an invasion.

Washington, meanwhile, said there are now up to 190,000 Russian troops in the region, including pro-Russian rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow has demanded sweeping security guarantees in return for defusing the crisis, including a pledge that Ukraine never be allowed to join NATO.

Putin and US President Joe Biden have tentatively agreed to a possible face-to-face meeting in a last-ditch attempt to avoid war.

