 Putin proposes to replace Wikipedia with ′reliable′ Russian version | News | DW | 05.11.2019

News

Putin proposes to replace Wikipedia with 'reliable' Russian version

Days after a new law in Russia came into effect meaning Russian government authorities can isolate its own internet, the Russian president said he wanted a Russian version of Wikipedia with "reliable information."

Putin speaking in front of a red backdrop

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed replacing the crowd-sourced online encyclopedia Wikipedia with a Russian version.

"It's better to replace it with the Big Russian new encyclopedia in electronic form…here it will be in any case, reliable information in a good modern form" the RIA Novosti news agency reported Putin saying on Tuesday.

The Russian President was speaking at a meeting of the Russian Language Council, held at the Kremlin.

The Kremlin announced in September in a draft law that it plans to spend ₽1.7 billion for the creation of the Russian version of the online Wikipedia during the years 2020-2022.

Read more: Could digital freedom in Ukraine become a casualty of Russia’s info wars?

The publishing house which publishes the paper copy of the Russian Encyclopedia will receive the money to create the electronic version.

Russia's own internet

Putin's statement follows just a day after a new law went into effect meaning Russian authorities can disconnect its internet from the rest of the world's — forming a nationwide intranet.

The country also plans to create an independent Russian Domain Name System (DNS) in 2021. This will mean that the Russian government would have control over which sites users are directed to.

Russia's internet law a 'new level' of censorship: RSF

Authorities in Russia now have the power to disconnect users from the global internet in line with a controversial new law. Reporters without Borders has slammed the move as a "dangerous step." (01.11.2019)  

Could digital freedom in Ukraine become a casualty of Russia’s info wars?

Ukraine's Internet environment is largely unregulated, but informational warfare from Russia threatens to change that. Some fear that digital rights will be sacrificed in the name of national security. (01.07.2019)  

Kremlin aims to unplug Russian internet from World Wide Web

Russia's Duma has given its initial approval for a draft law that would create a domestic internet. The stated intent is to protect Russia from external threats. But critics worry that it would facilitate censorship. (12.02.2019)  

Treffen Recep Tayyip Erdogan und Wladimir Putin in Sotschi

Erdogan talks Syria with Putin and issues warning to Kurds 22.10.2019

Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed his Turkish counterpart for talks on the future of the Syrian conflict. Moscow is seeking to cement its role as a power broker in the Middle East.

Russland Moskau Proteste gegen Internet-Zensur

Russia's internet law a 'new level' of censorship: RSF 01.11.2019

Authorities in Russia now have the power to disconnect users from the global internet in line with a controversial new law. Reporters without Borders has slammed the move as a "dangerous step."

Hannover Messe 2005 | Wladimir Putin & Gerhard Schröder fahren Traktor

Who are the allies of Vladmir Putin and Russia in Germany? 28.03.2018

Although the German government is clearly oriented toward the West, Germany often plays the mediator with Russia, and business interests also encourage tight connections. DW looks at Russia's best friends in Germany.

