Putin orders Russian troops into eastern Ukraine separatist regions — live updates

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognizes Ukraine's breakaway territories, and has ordered the deployment of troops for what the Kremlin called "peacekeeping functions"

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting

NATO, EU condemn the move, with the EU vowing new sanctions

US announces fresh sanctions

Last updated at 23:55 UTC. This article will continue to be updated throughout the day.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his Defense Ministry to send Russian troops into eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree published early on Tuesday, after he said Moscow would recognize their independence.

The Kremlin said Putin ordered the Russian forces to "maintain peace" in eastern Ukraine.

The decree did not specify when any such deployment would take place.

However, the move raises tensions, as Western leaders have warned Moscow could use a skirmish in the restive region as an excuse for a larger Russian attack.

Earlier Monday, Putin signed the decree stating Moscow now recognizes the "independence" of the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" (DPR) and the "Luhansk People's Republic" (LPR).

Although the eastern Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk are claimed in whole by pro-Russia separatists, only parts of the provinces are under their control.

It is not immediately clear if the order in the decree means Russian troops will be dispatched only within the territory already controlled by the separatists.

How have countries responded so far?

US President Joe Biden said he "condemned" President Putin's decision to recognize the "independence" of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, the White House said.

The White House said that Biden has spoken with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on how they will continue to coordinate their response.

The UN Security Council is expected to hold an emergency meeting on Monday evening at the request of the US, Ukraine and several other Western countries.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that there must be a "swift and firm" response to Putin's recognition of the two breakaway republics.

Blinken said that the decision represents a complete rejection of Russia's commitments under the Minsk agreements and contradicts Russia's "commitment to diplomacy."

He added that countries have an obligation not to recognize a new state created through the threat or use of force.

Watch video 00:32 Johnson: 'A flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Ukraine'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in a call that he believed an invasion by Russia was a real possibility in the coming hours and days.

Johnson added that regardless of Russia's actions, the UK would be "steadfast" in its full support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

During the call, the two leaders agreed that the West needed to support Ukraine in the event of an invasion but should continue to pursue a diplomatic solution "until the last possible second."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Tuesday that Australia will be in lockstep with its allies on any sanctions on Russia.

He also called for Moscow to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and stop threatening its neighbors.

"It's unacceptable, it's unprovoked, it's unwarranted... some suggestion that they are peacekeeping is nonsense," Morrison said during a media briefing.

Watch video 03:04 'The Minsk process is dead': DW's Nick Connolly reports from Kyiv

EU leaders vow sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel also condemned Putin's decision, saying it is a "blatant violation of international law as well as of the Minsk agreements."

"The union will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act," a statement from the two leaders said. "The union reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders."

Germany condemns Russia's 'breach' of international law

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described Russia's recognition of the breakaway territories as a "blatant breach" of international law that undermines diplomatic efforts.

"Today's recognition of the separatist self-declared 'People's Republics' in eastern Ukraine ... is a serious blow to all diplomatic efforts," Baerbock said on Monday evening.

"Years of efforts in the Normandy format and the OSCE Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe have thus been undone wilfully and without comprehensible reason," Baerbock added.

"The recognition is also a further violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, which we condemn in the strongest possible terms."

NATO condemns recognition by Putin

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg condemned of the move, saying "this further undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party," he added.

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again."