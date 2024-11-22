'Putin only understands word of force'

Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur speaks to DW’s Nina Haase about Europe’s security challenges, Russia’s war in Ukraine, why European defense spending needs a major boost, and about the impact of Germany's political vacuum on defense commitments. Pevkur also shares his blunt views on Olaf Scholz’s phone call with Vladimir Putin, and why direct talks with Russia may not be the answer.

In this episode of DW's Berlin Briefing, hosts Nina Haase and Michaela Küfner also discuss the shifting global power dynamics highlighted at the G20 summit earlier this week, where emerging multipolar forces are challenging Western influence, with leaders like Brazil's Lula aligning more with China and signaling a geopolitical shift away from traditional Western powers.

Key discussions include:

Pevkur urges more military aid to Ukraine to push back Russian aggression, and critiques Germany’s approach to diplomacy with Russia.

NATO’s role in collective defense and Europe's need to step up defense spending.

Michaela Küfner highlights the G20’s role in illustrating a multipolar world order, as countries like Brazil pivot toward China.