'Putin only understands word of force'
In this episode of DW's Berlin Briefing, hosts Nina Haase and Michaela Küfner also discuss the shifting global power dynamics highlighted at the G20 summit earlier this week, where emerging multipolar forces are challenging Western influence, with leaders like Brazil's Lula aligning more with China and signaling a geopolitical shift away from traditional Western powers.
Key discussions include:
Pevkur urges more military aid to Ukraine to push back Russian aggression, and critiques Germany’s approach to diplomacy with Russia.
NATO’s role in collective defense and Europe's need to step up defense spending.
Michaela Küfner highlights the G20’s role in illustrating a multipolar world order, as countries like Brazil pivot toward China.