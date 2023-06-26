Putin issues warning, lays out options to Wagner fighters

Russia's president thanked citizens for their unity, adding that most of Wagner Group's troops were "patriots" who made the right decision by turning back from their march to Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked commanders and soldiers from the Wagner Group private military company during an address to the nation Monday.

He thanked Russians for their "endurance, unity and patriotism," adding that most of Wagner's forces were "patriots."

However, he warned that any attempt of blackmail or unrest in Russia was "doomed to fail."

"From the start of the events, on my order steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," the Russian leader said.

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors," Putin said.

"They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," he added.

Wagner troops can return to their families or go to Belarus

Putin gave the Wagner forces involved in the push towards Moscow late last week the options of joining the military, relocating to Belarus, or simply returning to their families.

"I thank those soldiers and commanders of the Wagner group who did not go to the fratricidal war, they stopped at the line," Putin said.

"You will be able to conclude a contract with the Russian Federation Ministry of Defense, return to your families or go to Belarus. I will keep my word," he said.

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko was also expected to make a statement later on Monday, a source close to him said, in which he would "answer everything, very soon."

Putin's address to the nation was brief, as he went into a meeting with defense and security officials following the speech.

US reached out to Russia during rebellion

Putin's speech came after Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin released an audio message earlier Monday to explain why his forces launched a mutiny against Russia's leadership.

Even though the US has declined to comment on Prigozhin's motivation for the brief rebellion, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said they were in touch with Russian officials.

"Instability in Russia is something that we take seriously and we certainly had lots of questions over the course of the weekend," he said.

"We did have and were able to have in real time — through diplomatic channels — conversations with Russian officials about our concerns," Kirby said.

rm, rs/rc (AFP, AP)