Putin is fighting against Ukraine's democracy: Latvia PM

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said extra forces will be deployed to the Baltic nation amid regional tensions with Russia. The deployment there could be Germany's second largest after Mali.
The West is arguing about how best to deal with Russia, and NATO member states from Croatia to Turkey are central to these deliberations. Some in the region have expressed forceful — and conflicting — views.
NATO has described the latest drills as Russia's biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Meanwhile, the US military's most senior uniformed leader spoke with the head of the Belarusian armed forces.
US President Joe Biden promised this week to send more US troops to bolster NATO's allies in Central and Eastern Europe. The West believes that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version