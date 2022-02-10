 Putin is fighting against Ukraine′s democracy: Latvia PM | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 10.02.2022

DW News

Putin is fighting against Ukraine's democracy: Latvia PM

The diplomatic drive to resolve the Ukraine crisis continues but Russia's FM refuses to be impressed.

Russian FM Lavrov: 'I can’t call it diplomacy' 10.02.2022

DW's Nick Connolly takes a look at what is known about the buildup of troops on the border.

Is Russia ready to invade Ukraine? 10.02.2022

04.02.2022 A U.S. Air Force Lockheed C-130J-30 Hercules transport aircraft is seen at the tarmac after landing at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland February 4, 2022. Patryk Ogorzalek/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND.

Ukraine crisis: NATO reinforces troops in Eastern member states 09.02.2022

US military personnel have arrived in NATO member Romania, which borders Ukraine to the north.

NATO troops arrive in Romania as Ukraine crisis heats up 09.02.2022

Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Bundesministerin der Verteidigung, spricht mit deutschen Soldaten des Nato-Kampfverbandes in Litauen. Die SPD-Politikerin unternimmt vor Weihnachten ihre erste Auslandsreise in dem neuen Amt.

Germany to send additional troops to Lithuania 07.02.2022

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said extra forces will be deployed to the Baltic nation amid regional tensions with Russia. The deployment there could be Germany's second largest after Mali.

Ein ukrainischer Soldat repariert einen Graben, der durch einen Mörsereinschlag an der Frontlinie beschädigt wurde, weniger als 100 Meter von den Stellungen der russischen Separatisten entfernt in der Oblast Luhansk in der Ostukraine. Die diplomatischen Bemühungen um die Abwendung eines Krieges in Osteuropa wurden unter hohem Einsatz fortgesetzt. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

NATO and Russia: Conflicting views in southeastern Europe 09.02.2022

The West is arguing about how best to deal with Russia, and NATO member states from Croatia to Turkey are central to these deliberations. Some in the region have expressed forceful — and conflicting — views.

UNKNOWN LOCATION, BELARUS - FEBRUARY 09: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY Äì MANDATORY CREDIT - BELARUS DEFENSE MINISTRY / HANDOUT - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) S-400 and Pantsir-S air defence systems arrive to participate in the Russian-Belarusian military will start a joint exercise amid tension between Ukraine and Russia at an Unknown location in Belarus on February 9, 2022. According to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, the joint military exercise Allied Resolve 2022 will take place from February 10-20. The military units of the Russian Armed Forces from the Eastern Military District and some military units of the Belarusian Armed Forces will in the exercise. Belarus Defense Ministruy / Anadolu Agency

Ukraine crisis: Russia begins military drills in Belarus 10.02.2022

NATO has described the latest drills as Russia's biggest deployment to Belarus since the Cold War. Meanwhile, the US military's most senior uniformed leader spoke with the head of the Belarusian armed forces.

04.02.2022 Soldiers unpack equipment from a U.S. Air Force Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules transport aircraft after it landed at Jasionka Airport near Rzeszow, Poland February 4, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Russia-Ukraine: First US troop reinforcements arrive in Poland 05.02.2022

US President Joe Biden promised this week to send more US troops to bolster NATO's allies in Central and Eastern Europe. The West believes that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.