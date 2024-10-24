  1. Skip to content
Putin ends BRICS summit overshadowed by Ukraine war

October 25, 2024

Russia's Vladimir Putin said he was open to better ties with the US "if they are open" at the annual BRICS meeting. Meanwhile, the UN chief faced criticism for traveling to Russia amid its war in Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4mCki
World leaders at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia
World leaders including China's Xi Jinping, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa and India's Narendra Modi were among attendeesImage: Maxim Shipenkov/AP/picture alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was "open" to better relations with the US — if Washington was willing too — as he wrapped up the three-day BRICS summit in Kazan on Friday.

"How Russian-American relations will develop after the election will depend on the United States. If they are open, then we will also be open. And if they don't want it, then fine," Putin told reporters at a news conference.

Relations between Russia and the US have dipped to a low point following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Last month, the US Justice Department brought charges against two employees of the Russian state media network, RT, for efforts to manipulate US public opinion ahead of November election.

What is BRICS and what does it want?

But despite the international isolation of Russia for its war in Ukraine, Russian leader Putin welcomed representatives of more than 36 countries to Kazan this week.

The annual BRICS summit saw a meeting of heads of state, like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The group is hoping to emerge as a strong alternative to the US-led economic order.

Putin says he 'welcomes' efforts to end war in Ukraine

At a press conference as the summit drew to a close on Thursday night, Putin was asked about US presidential hopeful Donald Trump's promise to end the fighting in Ukraine.

"What Mr Trump said recently, what I heard, [is] he spoke about the desire to do everything to end the conflict in Ukraine," Putin told reporters.

