Putin challenger Nadezhdin gathers support

Jennifer Pahlke01/31/2024January 31, 2024Boris Nadezhdin has been gathering support with promises to end the war in Ukraine if Russians vote for him in the March presidential elections. He says he has submitted more than the 100,000 signatures required to be registered as a candidate.