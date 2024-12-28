Putin: Azerbaijan plane crash was a 'tragic incident'

The Kremlin said Russian air defenses were active when an Azerbaijan Airlines plane tried landing in Grozny, with the Russian president apologizing that the "tragic incident" happened in Russian airspace.

Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized to Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev for what Moscow has described as a "tragic incident" involving the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed in Kazakhstan on Christmas Day.

The Embraer jet came down near Aktau airport in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people. Twenty-nine survived.

Incident took place in Russian airspace — Kremlin

The Kremlin statement, published on Saturday, says Putin offered his apologies that this incident "happened in the Russian airspace."

"During this time, Grozny, (the town of) Mozdok and Vladikavkaz were being attacked by Ukrainian combat drones and Russian air defense was repelling these attacks," the Kremlin said Putin told Aliyev.

However, the statement does not explicitly say that the plane wasshot down by a Russian missile.

Previously, Azerbaijan's Transport Minister Rashan Nabiyev said survivors had heard explosive noises outside the aircraft before the plane was struck by "something," adding that "the type of weapon" was yet to be determined.

