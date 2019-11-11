 Putin and Zelenskiy agree to Paris talks on Ukraine | News | DW | 15.11.2019

News

Putin and Zelenskiy agree to Paris talks on Ukraine

Leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France have agreed to revive their "Normandy format" Ukraine talks for the first time since 2014. The renewed effort follows several breakthroughs over the summer.

Ukraine | Präsident Volodymyr Zelenskyy besuchte Streitkräfte im Gebiet Luhansk (The Presidential Administration of Ukraine)

French President Emmanuel Macron's office on Friday announced the December meeting would take place after months of diplomatic efforts.

The Elysees Palace said there had been "major advances" in negotiations since summer, including troop withdrawals by both sides and prisoner exchanges.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

It will be the first leaders' summit as part of the so-called Normandy format — shorthand for France and Germany acting as mediators between Russia and Ukraine — to be held since 2016. Talks have continued in the format at ministerial level though.

The Ukrainian military has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the two eastern-most regions, known as Donbass, for more than five years. The fighting broke out early in 2014, after Ukraine's pro-Russian president was toppled and Russia subsequently annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Since his election in April, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy has made a priority of resolving the conflict with pro-Russian rebels in the east. In July, Zelenskiy — previously a comedian and actor — made a YouTube appeal to Russian Presdent Vladmir Putin.

"We need to talk? Let's talk," he said. "Let's discuss who Crimea belongs to and who isn't in the Donbass region."

  • Ukraine Luganskaja Zerstörung

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    The war enters the cities

    Fighting between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army has intensified around the cities of Luhansk and Donetsk. The situation for the local population keeps getting worse, the UN Human Rights Commission finds. It especially accuses the pro-Russian separatists of severe crimes.

  • Ukraine Lugansk Zerstörung mit Artillerie zivile Opfer Zivilisten Kinder

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    In mourning for father and son

    More than 1,100 people have been killed in the fighting since mid-April, according to the UN. Not just armed fighters, but also countless civilians, among them many children, have lost their lives. These people grieve for a father and his little son who died in artillery fire near Luhansk.

  • Ostukraine Separatisten 21.07.2014 Donezk

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Heavy weaponry in residential areas

    Civilians often get caught in the crossfire, according to the UN. Heavy weaponry is being employed in densely populated areas not just by the separatists, like here in Donetsk, but also by the Ukrainian army. The United Nations urge all sides to exercise better measures of precaution to protect civilians’ lives.

  • Donezk Ukraine Separatisten Kämpfer 06.07.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Reign of terror by separatists

    The report accuses the pro-Russian separatists of abducting, torturing and executing people. The separatists are "rough and brutal" as well as "well-equipped and organized" and often under the command of Russian nationals, according to the UN Human Rights Commission. The UN body has 39 observers on the ground and has documented more than 800 cases of abductions by separatists since mid-April.

  • Ukraine Flüchtline aus der Ostukraine

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Fleeing the East

    More than 100,000 people have had to leave their homes. Many live in emergency shelters, like here in Kharkiv, to escape the terror of the separatists and the fighting. There are also reports about Russian-speaking residents of eastern Ukraine who have fled to neighboring Russia.

  • MH17 Flugzeugabsturz Absturzstelle Ukraine 18.7.2014

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Shooting down MH17: a war crime

    On July 17, a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 crashed in eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed. The passenger jet was most probably shot down by pro-Russian separatists. That could be interpreted as a war crime, said UN Human Rights Commissioner Navi Pillay.

  • Internationaler Strafgerichtshof in Den Haag ICC

    War crimes in Ukraine?

    Justice in The Hague?

    Those responsible could face charges before the International Criminal Court. The UN Human Rights Commissioner warns: anybody violating international law will be brought to justice. That also applies to foreign fighters involved in the conflict.

    Author: Peter Hille


Putin responded by saying this would be "more or less be possible."

In late July, a meeting was organized by the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine, which includes representatives from Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). A comprehensive ceasefire was agreed.

Read more: Ukraine summit in Paris delayed amid continued bickering

Some 13,000 people have been killed in the fighting according to the Untied Nations. Russia has denied any direct involvement in the conflict, presenting itself as an intermediary. 

In the past several weeks, Ukrainian forces and the separatist rebels have pulled back from three front-line points. Russia and Ukraine in September released 35 of the others' nationals who had been imprisoned.

In October, Ukraine signed a tentative agreement with the rebels on holding elections in the separatist-held areas.

That move led to criticism from some Ukrainians who claimed it amounted to a capitulation to Russia.

rc/msh (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

