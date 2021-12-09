 Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure? | To the Point | DW | 10.02.2022

To the Point

Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure?

Have Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined forces against the West? And is democracy under pressure? Guests: Sudha David-Wilp (German Marshall Fund), Didi-Kirsten Tatlow (DGAP), Vladimir Esipov (DW)

Watch video 26:00

 

DW Sendung To The Point | Didi-Kirsten Tatlow

 

Didi-Kirsten Tatlow, German Council on Foreign Relations. She argues that: “The dictatorships China and Russia are coming together in bid to create a new world order. It’s a massive challenge to Europe, Asia and the US.”

 

DW Sendung To The Point | Sudha David-Wilp

 

Sudha David-Wilp, German Marshall Fund. She believes: "The transatlantic relationship is shifting as it faces growing strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific while confronting a revanchist Russia." 

 

DW Sendung To The Point | Vladimir Esipov

 

 

Vladimir Esipov, DW's Russia desk. He says: “Russia and China want globalization of economies without globalization of liberal democracy. I am not sure, whether that works.” 

