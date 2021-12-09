Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Have Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin joined forces against the West? And is democracy under pressure? Guests: Sudha David-Wilp (German Marshall Fund), Didi-Kirsten Tatlow (DGAP), Vladimir Esipov (DW)
Didi-Kirsten Tatlow, German Council on Foreign Relations. She argues that: “The dictatorships China and Russia are coming together in bid to create a new world order. It’s a massive challenge to Europe, Asia and the US.”
Sudha David-Wilp, German Marshall Fund. She believes: "The transatlantic relationship is shifting as it faces growing strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific while confronting a revanchist Russia."
Vladimir Esipov, DW's Russia desk. He says: “Russia and China want globalization of economies without globalization of liberal democracy. I am not sure, whether that works.”