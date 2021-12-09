Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure?

Didi-Kirsten Tatlow, German Council on Foreign Relations. She argues that: “The dictatorships China and Russia are coming together in bid to create a new world order. It’s a massive challenge to Europe, Asia and the US.”

Sudha David-Wilp, German Marshall Fund. She believes: "The transatlantic relationship is shifting as it faces growing strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific while confronting a revanchist Russia."

Vladimir Esipov, DW's Russia desk. He says: “Russia and China want globalization of economies without globalization of liberal democracy. I am not sure, whether that works.”