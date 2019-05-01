 Pussy Riot′s Maria Alyokhina′s ′Riot Days′ are not over yet | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 15.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina's 'Riot Days' are not over yet

On her way to Berlin, the Pussy Riot activist's boyfriend was arrested for an action in support of political prisoners. Alyokhina told DW about how the movement is attracting unlikely candidates, and revealed new plans.

Olaga Borisova | Maria Alyokhina | Riot Days (privat)

Pussy Riot co-founder Maria (nicknamed Masha) Alyokhina came to Berlin on Thursday for the Ost-Europa-Tage (Eastern Europe Days) festival, whose theme was "Feminism and Democracy." Alyokhina was invited to read excerpts of her memoir, Riot Days, alongside three other female authors: Bulgarian poet Violeta Koleva, Czech author Dora Kapralova and Polish writer Roksana Wiankowska.

Before the reading, DW met up with the Russian activist to discuss current developments in Russia.

She showed up late for the interview, visibly upset, explaining, "My boyfriend was arrested at the airport today."

Alyokhina said that he was detained for his participation in a recent political action. MediaZona, the alternative media platform Alyokhina founded together with her Pussy Riot co-activist Nadeschda Tolokonnikova, reported that they had obtained a copy of the police protocol of his detention, stating that Dmitry Tsorionov (nicknamed Enteo) had been identified as one of the activists who had hung a banner on the Bolshoi Kammeny Bridge on November 8. The banner showed photos of various people who are identified by human rights activists as political prisoners, along with the words "Stop (!) Gulag" in Russian.

According to Alyokhina and MediaZona, one of the Pussy Riot members who participated in the action, Lyudmila Sukova, was also detained and released with an order to appear in court a week later. The action was jointly organized by Pussy Riot activists and members of the Dekommunizatsiya (Decommunization) movement.

Alyokhina told DW on Friday that Enteo would be kept for five days in prison.

Menschenrechtsaktivisten Banner (Alexander Sofeev)

The banner that led to the detention of activists

Hundreds of victims of repression

The banner the masked activists unfurled last week on the bridge near the Kremlin portrayed people who are imprisoned or facing a long prison sentence. Their action aimed to raise attention to these cases ahead of upcoming trials.

The pro-democracy activist Anastasia Shevchenko is among them, as is Yegor Zhukov, a student who has a widely popular YouTube channel criticizing the government of President Vladimir Putin. Both are under house arrest awaiting trial with a possible sentence of several years.

Read more: Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet

Another young man portrayed on the banner, Konstantin Kotov, was sentenced to four and a half years of prison in September 2019 for participating in several peaceful demonstrations. "He was only holding a small piece of paper at a demonstration, just imagine," said Alyokhina. His case was also reported on by Human Rights Watch, in an article that recalls that "since 2014, Russian law mandates criminal sanctions for participating in more than two unauthorized public gatherings within six months."

Maria Alyokhina in Berlin (DW/E. Grenier)

At the Berlin event, Maria Alyokhina was more focused on what was unfolding at home than her reading

"All of this is a big tragedy, and this is just a small part of it," said Alyokhina. "Since 2012 our country has changed a lot. We now have hundreds of political prisoners," she added. "It's much more important to talk about them, not about us."

The unlikely couple

Nevertheless, one unusual aspect about Alyokhina's boyfriend needs to be discussed.

Enteo may now be unfurling banners alongside Pussy Riot activists, but back in 2012, he was among those who aimed to get Pussy Riot behind bars. A renowned leading far-right Orthodox activist, he led controversial and sometimes violent actions against homosexuals and abortion, as well as stunts disrupting contemporary art exhibitions and theater productions promoting a secular state.

On the other extreme, Pussy Riot gained global notoriety through their performance in a Moscow cathedral that the Orthodox Church deemed sacrilegious. Lyrics of their songs promote feminism, LGBT rights and opposition to Putin.  

Dmitry Enteo (picture alliance/dpa/ITAR-TASS/A. Novoderezhkin)

A controversial figure: Dmitry Enteo was formerly the leader of a far-right Orthodox movement

So when Alyokhina started dating Enteo at the end of 2016, it was shocking news for all of their friends — and anyone acquainted with the Russian activist scene.

Their relation also challenges the media's usual narratives, according to which only politically like-minded activists can be together — perhaps even in the same room.

So where do these two people find common ground for joint activism?

Alyokhina explained that Enteo was banned from his Orthodox movement, "God's Will," after he invited her to read the Bible with him in public in front of the Ministry of Justice in July 2017. The action was in protest against the prohibition of public readings of the Bible without state permission. The Orthodox group called Alyokhina's presence blasphemous.

"And I think in many things he changed his position," said Alyokhina of her controversial boyfriend. "He's not an ultra-right Orthodox like he was before. He's doing good projects."

She cited the work Enteo does with his current Decommunization movement, which is "against totalitarian regimes and reflecting on what happened in the Soviet Union," said Alyokhin. Russia has until now avoided dealing with the terrors of the country's past, promoting its glorious aspects instead. Stalin is still a revered figure in the country. A record 70% of Russians approve of Soviet leader Josef Stalin's role in history, according to a poll published by the independent research organization Levada Center in April 2019. The sharpest rise in support for him is among people aged 18-30. Few of them are even aware that the dictator led ethnic cleansing campaigns, deportations, famines and executions that killed millions.

Read more: Opinion: Vladimir Putin shows his hand as Moscow rehabilitates Stalin's conquests

New activist projects underway

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled that Russia was to pay damages of €37,000 ($41,000) to the three Pussy Riot activists who were imprisoned. It was made public on November 13 that the Russian government had complied with the court ruling, paying out the Pussy Riot members. But Alyokhina doesn't believe that fine serves as a deterrent: "It's not Vladimir Putin who is paying. The Russian people are paying."

That's why Alyokhina and Tolokonnikova decided to donate that money to various projects, including their media platform, MediaZona, one of the rare news outlets that is still sending reporters to Russian courtrooms to cover political cases. 

Another part of the money will be invested in the creation of a new prize, the Pussy Riot Award Against Domestic Violence. The award supports independent filmmakers, journalists and anyone else producing material on the topic. Pussy Riot will be announcing the award officially in the next two weeks, Alyokhina revealed.

Pussy Riot activists in 2014 (Reuters)

The Pussy Riot masks have become an iconic symbol of protest

Hope in fellow activists

The activist network created over the course of Pussy Riot's history is what gives Alyokhina strength to go on. "Even in prison, I met so many amazing people who became my good friends and who became activists."

As a demonstration of how the movement can attract more unlikely candidates, Alyokhina told of how the editor of Riot Days, Olga Borisova (top picture, left) had previously spent two years working for the police in St. Petersburg, initially believing that it was a way to fight for justice. According to Borisova's own account on the website Batenka.ru, once the young woman saw the system from the inside, she resigned and became an activist. "And I couldn't have made this book without her, says Alyokhina.

"I think hope is inside us," she adds. "I really believe in solidarity because nobody knows what will happen next. At least I know that I have really good friends who will not go away if I'm in trouble — and the other way around. That's really a big thing. It can give you power for days and months and years."

  • Masked members of the protest punk band Pussy Riot performing an anti-Putin song in the Cathedral of the Savior in Moscow, Russia (picture alliance / dpa)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Starting a riot

    All-girl Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot created an international storm in 2012 with a guerrilla performance in Moscow's main cathedral that called for the Virgin Mary to protect Russia against Vladimir Putin, who was elected to a new term as Russia's president a few days later. The protest attracted worldwide attention, and three members of the group were arrested.

  • Moskau Urteilsverkündung Prozess Pussy Riot (Getty Images/AFP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    State censorship

    During the ensuing court hearing in Moscow in August 2012, Pussy Riot members Nadya Tolokonnikova (right), Maria Alyokhina (center) and Yekaterina Samutsevich (left) could be seen in a glass-walled cage. Support for the Pussy Riot activists came from all over the world.

  • Protesters oppose Pussy Riot sentence in New York (AP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Cause celebre

    Pussy Riot's iconic colorful balaclava face masks allowed supporters near and far to become "members of the band." Here, a protester is arrested during a demonstration in support of Pussy Riot in 2012 in front of the Russian consulate in New York on the day a Russian judge found three members of the provocative punk band guilty of hooliganism.

  • Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa 26.04.2013 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    No way out

    Pussy Riot band member Nadya Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell during a court hearing in April 2013. Tolokonnikova was appealing her conviction for "hooliganism motivated by religious hate," for which she was serving two years in a remote prison. Many international stars such as Madonna called for the Pussy Riot members' release.

  • Pussy Riot Protest in Sochi Olympia 2014 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Back under attack

    After their release from prison under an amnesty in late 2013, Pussy Riot were soon protesting again, this time at the Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi. While they were preparing to sing the song "Putin Will Teach You to Love Your Motherland," a spoof on state nationalism, a Cossack militiaman who was armed with a whip attacked band member Nadya Tolokonnikova and a photographer.

  • Pussy Riot Sotschi 18.02.2014 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Fight the power

    Masked Pussy Rot members leave a police station in Adler during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in February 2014. Two members of the band, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, were detained after they were wrongfully suspected of stealing a handbag from their hotel.

  • Two Pussy Riot members giving a talk (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Mohai)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Getting the word out

    By 2015, Moscow-based Maria Alyokhina (left) and Nadya Tolokonnikova increasingly traveled Europe to continue campaigning against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here they answer questions from the audience at the 23rd Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island in Budapest, Hungary, on August 14, 2015.

  • Pussy Riot Dismaland Banksy (Getty Images/J.Dyson)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Part of Banksy's world

    Here, in September 2015, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina performed at the closing party of the "Dismaland" project by graffiti artist Banksy. The street artist described his subversive, pop-up exhibition at the derelict seafront Tropicana lido in the UK as a "bemusement park."

  • Köln Lit.Cologne Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa Pussy Riot (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    How to start a revolution

    Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova wrote her own guide to individual freedom in the face of totalitarianism, "How to Start a Revolution," which was published in 2016. She soon toured the book around the world, stopping in Berlin and at the Lit.Cologne literary festival (above).

  • Russian actress Marina Ganakh, front performs in Pussy Riot's new music video Chaika in Moscow, Russia. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D.Sinyakov)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Provoking the corrupt security state

    In 2016, Pussy Riot were again indulging in political provocation at home, releasing a film clip to their new protest song "Chaika" that mocks corrupt and violent Russian security agencies – under whom the jailed band members faced "endless humiliations" – after it was revealed that the country's chief prosecutor, Yuri Chaika, had links to the local mafia.

  • Pussy Riot Donald Trump Wladimir Putin (Getty Images/T.Mosenfelder)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Trump meets Putin

    Pussy Riot's criticism not only targets Russian authorities: At this performance in a San Francisco theater in February, a caricature of Donald Trump accompanied Vladimir Putin on stage. During the event, they discussed the current state of human rights in Russia, and how LGBT individuals and political activists in prison are affected.

  • Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on the bridge nearby a prison in Yakutsk, Russia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Zona.media)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    The struggle continues

    On August 6, 2017, Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on a bridge near a prison in Yakutsk, Russia to protest the jailing of film director Oleg Sentsov. He was arrested in Crimea – which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and convicted by a Russian military court of conspiracy to commit terror attacks. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

  • Pussy Riot Theatre in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Roessler)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Live in Germany

    In September 2017, the group performed their "feminist punk manifesto" in Germany at Frankfurt's Künstlerhaus Mousonturm. Titled "Riot Days," the concert is based on band member Maria Alyokhina's eponymous book that describes her co-founding of Pussy Riot in 2011 with Nadya Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich.

  • USA Trump Tower - Unternehmen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Shutting down Trump Tower

    In October 2017, the group stormed Trump Tower in New York City to voice opposition to Putin and Trump and the incarceration of political prisoners. Wearing their famous balaclavas, they held up a banner once again urging the release of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov. Police closed the 58-story skyscraper for a half hour.

  • Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien | Mbappe High Five Flitzer (Reuters/D. Staples)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Protest on the pitch

    Dressed as police officers, members of the collective invaded the pitch during the World Cup final in Russia, interrupting the game. According to the group, the goals of the protest were for the Russian authorities to free all political prisoners, stop illegal arrests at public rallies and allow political competition in the country. The members were sentenced to 15 days of jail time.

  • Pyotr Verzilov in an ambulance (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Cinema for Peace Foundation)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    A suspected poisoning

    One of the Pussy Riot activists at the FIFA World Cup protest was Pyotr Verzilov, who is also a publisher at MediaZona, an online news site that focuses on human rights violations in Russia's penal system. In September 2018, the dissident experienced symptoms of poisoning. He was sent to Berlin for treatment and was placed under police protection. He recovered.

    Author: Stuart Braun


DW recommends

Pussy Riot is not giving up on Russia

Maria Alyokhina from the punk group Pussy Riot was prosecuted, imprisoned and later released thanks to a government amnesty. She talks to DW about her work as an artist in the West and her problems in Russia. (22.06.2017)  

Pussy Riot activist discharged from Berlin hospital after alleged poisoning

A member of Russian protest group Pussy Riot has been released from a German hospital after recovering from a suspected poisoning. The activist says he's "convinced" he was targeted by Russia's secret service. (26.09.2018)  

Navalny blogs from jail: 'I've never had allergies'

Russian activist Alexei Navalny said his eyelids had swollen to the size of "ping-pong balls" before he was hospitalized for an alleged allergic reaction. Writing from jail, he also commented on possible poisoning. (29.07.2019)  

Berlin doctors say Russian Pussy Riot activist may have been poisoned

Doctors treating Pyotr Verzilov in Berlin said it was likely he was poisoned, adding there was no other explanation for his symptoms. He drew international attention with his protest during the FIFA World Cup. (18.09.2018)  

Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned filmmaker

Oleg Sentsov, the Ukrainian filmmaker on a hunger strike in a Russian prison, debuted with a film that was shown at prestigious international festivals. (10.08.2018)  

Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet

A Moscow court has sentenced Vladislav Sinitsa to prison for a tweet promoting "extremism" and "violence." The blogger is one several Russians jailed in the wake of mass anti-government protests. (03.09.2019)  

Russia's Alexei Navalny suffers 'allergic reaction' while in jail

Russian politician Alexei Navalny was hospitalized for an alleged alergic reaction, but his long-time doctor believes he was harmed by "chemical substances." The activist was in jail when his health deteriorated. (28.07.2019)  

Oleg Sentsov vows to fight for 'prisoners of the Kremlin'

Facing the press for the first time since being freed in a major prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia, the film director spoke of the suffering in Russian jails and issued a stark warning about Vladimir Putin. (10.09.2019)  

Fresh protest draws Russians out against Kremlin 'repression'

Around 20,000 people rallied in central Moscow demanding the release of political prisoners. Several opposition activists are in jail after a summer of protests that sparked a harsh crackdown on dissent by the Kremlin. (29.09.2019)  

Sweden grants asylum to 2 Pussy Riot activists

Two members of the Russian protest group have won an appeal on their asylum claim in Sweden. The couple said they had received death threats and feared arrest if forced to return to Moscow. (01.05.2019)  

Is the Russian Orthodox Church serving God or Putin?

Has the Russian Orthodox Church become Putin's tool of state policy in questions of human rights and even politics? "Conflict Zone" host Tim Sebastian talks to church representative Vakhtang Kipshidze in Moscow. (26.04.2017)  

Poisoned Pussy Riot activist: The Kremlin was sending a 'warning sign'

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov is under police protection in Berlin after suffering an apparent poisoning attack in Moscow. Speaking to DW, Verzilov says he had been targeted over his investigative work. (28.09.2018)  

Opinion: Vladimir Putin shows his hand as Moscow rehabilitates Stalin's conquests

The Kremlin uses World War II as a way of embedding in the Russian mind the idea that everything the authorities of "Fortress Russia" did, do or will do in the future is good by definition, writes DW's Konstantin Eggert. (22.08.2019)  

Russia: Victims of Stalin-era purges unearthed in Siberia

A man in Siberia has found a mass grave in his garden. The dead are victims of Stalin's purges in the 1930s, but authorities now will have nothing to do with it. Russia still finds it hard to come to terms with its past. (30.10.2019)  

Russian YouTuber explores the horrors of Stalin's gulags

A strong majority of Russians approve of Stalin's rule, and young adults have never heard of his Great Terror campaign. Now, YouTube star Yury Dud's film about the legacy of Stalinist repressions is shaking the country. (18.06.2019)  

'Mr. Jones': How Stalin's famine in Ukraine was exposed

Agniezska Holland's Berlinale film revisits the Holodomor, the man-made famine that killed millions of Ukrainians in 1933. Reporter Gareth Jones broke the story that Soviets tried to hide and other journalists denied. (11.02.2019)  

Pussy Riot concert in Christchurch cancelled following NZ shootings

Currently touring New Zealand, the Russian feminist punk group had a performance planned in Christchurch on Friday. The band is also banned from entering Brazil, which was the next stop on their international tour. (15.03.2019)  

Putin, protest and pop

Pussy Riot activist Nadezhda Tolokonnikova is touring Europe and drumming up publicity for her new book, "Anleitung zur Revolution" - or "How to Start a Revolution." A settling of accounts, punk noise or serious protest? (21.03.2016)  

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina: 'Fear is the most dangerous thing'

What characterizes Russian feminism? Should we fear Putin? DW talked to Maria Alyokhina, front woman of the feminist punk rock group Pussy Riot as they start their German tour. (09.01.2018)  

Me and the cop: Pussy Riot releases new protest song

Feminist punk group Pussy Riot has put out a new video after members were sentenced to 15 days in prison following a pitch invasion at the World Cup final in Russia. The group is no stranger to high-profile protests. (18.07.2018)  

Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

We take a look back at Russian punk provocateurs Pussy Riot and their remarkable defiance of political persecution and nationalist ideology in Russia. (17.07.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Supporters of rights activist march in Moscow  

Pussy Riot takes on Donald Trump  

Related content

Moskau Pussy Riot Protest Erlöserkathedrale in Moskau

Sweden grants asylum to 2 Pussy Riot activists 01.05.2019

Two members of the Russian protest group have won an appeal on their asylum claim in Sweden. The couple said they had received death threats and feared arrest if forced to return to Moscow.

Pjotr Wersilow

Pussy Riot-linked activist hospitalized for possible poisoning 13.09.2018

Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov has been rushed to a hospital in Moscow after suddenly losing the ability to see and speak, according to Russian media. Verzilov crashed the World Cup final with Pussy Riot members.

Heroes to some, criminals to others: Pussy Riot 08.08.2018

The Russian protest group Pussy Riot made an unforgettable appearance during the World Cup Final in Moscow - one that got them thrown into jail. DW correspondent Miodrag Soric caught up with the recently released political provocateurs.

Advertisement

Film

Film Neues Evangelium von Milo Rau (Fruitmarket/Langfilm/T. Eirich-Schneider)

A black Jesus against exploitation: Milo Rau's 'The New Gospel'

Jesus is a social revolutionary striking against the exploitation of refugees in the film project "The New Gospel," by Swiss director Milo Rau. Here's what the political activist's "Revolt of Dignity" looks like.  

Books

Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi (picture alliance/AP Photo/R. Kabuubi)

5 persecuted authors for Day of the Imprisoned Writer 2019

Every year on November 15, PEN International highlights the cases of five writers who've been harassed for their work. This year: Lydia Cacho, Stella Nyanzi, Nedim Türfent, Galal El-Behairy and Shakthika Sathkumara.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Arts.21 - Udo Lindenberg: Godfather of German Rock

"I was the official enemy of the East German state," says German rock legend Udo Lindenberg. Since the 1970s, he’d opposed the Berlin Wall through his work and actions. Arts.21 spoke to him about his commitment to East Germans and about his music.  

Arts

Venus of Hohle Fels (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Schrader)

Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art

Depictions of the vagina in art are as old as time, and are represented in many of the world's cultures.  

Digital Culture

Hillary Clinton und Donald Trump (picture-alliance/AP Images/Rick T. Wilking/Pool )

'You're really busting my nuts here': Hillary Clinton trolls Trump with parody letter

After US President Trump told Turkish counterpart Erdogan in a letter "not to be a fool" or a "tough guy" on Syria, Hillary Clinton mocked Trump by tweeting a fake diplomatic missive by J. F. Kennedy.  