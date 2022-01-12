 ′Pushback′ is Germany′s ′non-word′ of 2021 | Culture | Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

'Pushback' is Germany's 'non-word' of 2021

The term borrowed from English describes forcing migrants and asylum-seekers away from a state border. The "Non-Word of the Year" is awarded for infamous language.

  • Polish law enforcement officers stand guard near a damaged fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the settlement of Starzyna, Poland.

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Pushback'

    The term refers to the different measures applied to force migrants and refugees back over a border, usually right after they have crossed it, without giving them any chance to apply for asylum. Pushbacks violate EU and international law and human rights conventions, but Poland legalized them in October 2021, leading Germany's Non-Word of the Year organization to pick the term for 2021.

  • A protester wearing many layers of masks

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Corona dictatorship' and 'return sponsorships'

    Many anti-lockdown protesters compared the restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus to a dictatorship. That, however, downplays the experience of people persecuted by actual dictators, which is why the expression was chosen as Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2020. "Return sponsorships," referring to an EU scheme freeing members states from taking on migrants, was also selected.

  • Australia (Getty Images/B. Hemmings)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Climate hysteria'

    According to scientists, the bushfires that ravaged Australia last year were just an example of what is to come if we allow world temperatures to continue to rise. Yet those who take the experts' warnings seriously are accused of "climate hysteria." The discrediting expression was chosen as Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2019.

  • Protester holds up a No Deportation sign at Düsseldorf airport (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Anti-deportation industry'

    The 2018 Non-Word of the Year was a right-wing slight on lawyers and activists who it is claimed — somewhat misleadingly, according to the jury — are making money out of support for deportees. Here, a protester holds up a "No Deportation" sign at Düsseldorf Airport in January 2018 during a rally by refugee initiatives against the collective removal of asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.

  • The words alternativen fakten sit on a scrabble board (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/G. Hochmuth)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Alternative facts'

    The jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres." The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publicly acceptable. The term was first used by a White House spokesperson to defend a lie relating to the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

  • Marchers carry a banner with the word Volksverräter written on it in paint (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Traitor to the nation'

    The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 non-word. The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Far-right individuals have also begun using the term in recent years.

  • A woman holds her head in her hands (Colourbox/Artem Furman)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Victim subscription'

    The selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable, as it blanketed all women as liars and minimized the dignity of assault victims.

  • A hand holds a gun in front of a newspaper showing victims' faces and names (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Döner murders'

    Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or "Döner murders," as its non-word for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a döner-kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

  • The Deutsche Bank flag waves in front of a shiny glass building wall in New York City (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Distressed banks'

    Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the non-word of the year. According to the jury, the term turned the relationship between the causes of the crisis and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

  • Right-wing extremists demonstrators march with a banner protesting cultural infiltration (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Foreign infiltration'

    While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it a non-word back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration.

    Author: Cristina Burack


  • Polish law enforcement officers stand guard near a damaged fence on the Polish-Belarusian border near the settlement of Starzyna, Poland.

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Pushback'

    The term refers to the different measures applied to force migrants and refugees back over a border, usually right after they have crossed it, without giving them any chance to apply for asylum. Pushbacks violate EU and international law and human rights conventions, but Poland legalized them in October 2021, leading Germany's Non-Word of the Year organization to pick the term for 2021.

  • A protester wearing many layers of masks

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Corona dictatorship' and 'return sponsorships'

    Many anti-lockdown protesters compared the restrictive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus to a dictatorship. That, however, downplays the experience of people persecuted by actual dictators, which is why the expression was chosen as Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2020. "Return sponsorships," referring to an EU scheme freeing members states from taking on migrants, was also selected.

  • Australia (Getty Images/B. Hemmings)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Climate hysteria'

    According to scientists, the bushfires that ravaged Australia last year were just an example of what is to come if we allow world temperatures to continue to rise. Yet those who take the experts' warnings seriously are accused of "climate hysteria." The discrediting expression was chosen as Germany's Non-Word of the Year 2019.

  • Protester holds up a No Deportation sign at Düsseldorf airport (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Kaiser)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Anti-deportation industry'

    The 2018 Non-Word of the Year was a right-wing slight on lawyers and activists who it is claimed — somewhat misleadingly, according to the jury — are making money out of support for deportees. Here, a protester holds up a "No Deportation" sign at Düsseldorf Airport in January 2018 during a rally by refugee initiatives against the collective removal of asylum-seekers to Afghanistan.

  • The words alternativen fakten sit on a scrabble board (picture-alliance/APA/picturedesk/G. Hochmuth)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Alternative facts'

    The jury of language critics chose 'alternative facts' ("alternative Fakten") as its 2017 "Unwort des Jahres." The jury argued that the term is a misleading expression for the attempt to make using false claims publicly acceptable. The term was first used by a White House spokesperson to defend a lie relating to the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump's inauguration in January 2017.

  • Marchers carry a banner with the word Volksverräter written on it in paint (picture-alliance/Eibner-Pressefoto)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Traitor to the nation'

    The jury chose "Volksverräter," or a traitor to the nation, for its 2016 non-word. The linguists criticized the expression as it hinders a democracy's essential debates. The word's original roots date to the early 19th century; it was widely used during the Nazi era. Far-right individuals have also begun using the term in recent years.

  • A woman holds her head in her hands (Colourbox/Artem Furman)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Victim subscription'

    The selection for 2012 was the term "Opfer-Abo," literally "victim subscription." The term, which refers to the idea of women using sexual assault accusations to get ahead of men, was used by Swiss TV celebrity Jörg Kachelmann after he had been accused and acquitted of rape. The jury called the phrase unacceptable, as it blanketed all women as liars and minimized the dignity of assault victims.

  • A hand holds a gun in front of a newspaper showing victims' faces and names (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Döner murders'

    Just months after police discovered the individuals behind a wave of murders of Greek and Turkish nationals, the jury selected "Döner-Morde," or "Döner murders," as its non-word for 2011. Some of the victims had either owned or had been killed in a döner-kebab food joint. The linguists criticized the term for its racist reduction of ethnicity and for its trivialization of the murders.

  • The Deutsche Bank flag waves in front of a shiny glass building wall in New York City (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Distressed banks'

    Amid the 2007-2008 financial crisis, "notleidende Banken," or "distressed banks," became the non-word of the year. According to the jury, the term turned the relationship between the causes of the crisis and its consequences on its head. Although high-risk, unregulated banking practices caused a global economic meltdown and tax payer bailouts, the term styled the banks as victims — not the cause.

  • Right-wing extremists demonstrators march with a banner protesting cultural infiltration (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Deck)

    A selection of German 'non-words of the year'

    'Foreign infiltration'

    While the word "Überfremdung," or "foreign infiltration," saw a renewed spurt of usage in past years with respect to migration, the jury named it a non-word back in 1993. The term previously had been used during the Nazi era, among other times. It refers to a foreign element that poses an existential threat to a nation or culture. The jury criticized the word as a fake argument against migration.

    Author: Cristina Burack


It's an ignominious prize to win, but one that is widely reported on in Germany: the "Non-Word of the Year" (Unwort des Jahres), given to a word used in a derogatory or denigrating manner. 

On Tuesday, a jury made of linguistic experts announced that "pushback" earned the title for 2021.

The Anglicism refers to actions taken at a state border that prevent — often violently — migrants and refugees from crossing into a country or that push them back over the border, without considering individual circumstances and thereby denying the right to claim asylum. Pushbacks are violations of various international laws

The jury said they chose the word because it is used euphemistically to refer to an "inhumane process."

The runner-up "non-word" for 2021 was "language police" ("Sprachpolizei"), which is used to defame people who advocate for non-discriminatory use of language that furthers equality.   

The worst examples of language use 

The "Non-Word of the Year" award is critical in its intent: It aims to highlight poor use of language in the public sphere and show how this can feed discrimination, clash with democratic principles or undermine human dignity. With the award, the jury hopes to increase awareness on the effects of language use.

Anyone may submit a word for consideration, and a jury consisting of independent and voluntary language experts and journalists makes the final decision. 

The "Non-Word of the Year" has been awarded since 1991.

Last year, two words shared the top slot: "Corona-Diktatur" (corona dictatorship), an expression that ridiculed coronavirus control measures by downplaying actual dictatorships, and "Rückführungspatenschaften" (return sponsorships), a "cynical and euphemistic" term for a political arrangement allowing EU member states to sponsor refugees returning home instead of letting them remain in the country. 

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

DW recommends

'Climate hysteria' is picked as German 'non-word of the year' 2019

Every year, a German "non-word of the year" is selected to highlight derogatory expressions. "Climate hysteria" is often used to discredit environmental protection efforts.  

Gender neutral wording is making German ridiculous, asserts association

Inserting * stars into German words to make them gender neutral amounts to "nonsense," a German language association asserts. Other experts say linguistic equality and removal of patriarchal mindsets remains paramount.  

Germany dubs 'traitor' derogatory buzzword of the year

"Volksverräter" - traitor to the nation - has been named Germany's catchword of the year. The title is meant to raise awareness for awkward or ungainly expressions that are widely used in public discourse.  