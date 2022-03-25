Push-ups for beautiful muscles

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Fitness trainer Aurelia Damann shows how to do push-ups correctly.
The future promises space travel for us all, not just the fittest astronauts. And that means a growing risk of people having heart problems millions of miles from a hospital. But CPR in space is not what it is on Earth.
The Ethiopian government has warned multiple times that the international community must not interfere in its handling of the war in Tigray, claiming it is solely a domestic matter. But that's not the case.
It was billed as the battle of the strikers and Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland ensured it lived up to that. Haaland scored twice for Dortmund but Lewandowski and Bayern had the last word, winning 4-2 to go top.
Bayern Munich have retained their Bundesliga crown following a narrow victory against Werder Bremen, courtesy of Robert Lewandowski. It's a record eighth straight title for Bayern and a first for their coach Hansi Flick.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version