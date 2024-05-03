  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Press freedomIsrael-Hamas warRussia's war in Ukraine
SocietyPeru

Purunga - The Man of the Cliffs

May 3, 2024

There are men on this planet who challenge death every day to feed their families. Between the desert and the Pacific Ocean, in the region of Huarmey in Peru, stand vertiginous cliffs.

https://p.dw.com/p/4eZkX
Purunga - The Man of the Cliffs
Purunga climbs the steep cliffs every day.Image: SHK

Men like Purunga must overcome them.

Purunga - The Man of the Cliffs
Whatever the weather, Purunga goes hunting for fish.Image: SHK

Fishers take huge risks to catch particular kinds of fish and seafood: To get to it, they have to climb towering cliffs down to the Pacific. Purunga is one of them. Every day, he makes his way through the desert to the ocean and descends to the sea using ropes and pegs. It’s an immense test of strength that’s already cost many fishers their lives. Purunga’s had a few accidents himself. When the swell is particularly strong, the catch is sometimes meagre. But Purunga knows: the following day he’ll be back to make the descent and try his luck once again.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

THU 16.05.2024 – 01:15 UTC
THU 16.05.2024 – 04:15 UTC
THU 16.05.2024 – 18.15 UTC 
FRI 17.05.2024 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 17.05.2024 - 15:15 UTC
FRI 17.05.2024 - 21:15 UTC
SAT 18.05.2024 – 19:15 UTC
SUN 19.05.2024 – 02:15 UTC
MON 20.05.2024 - 12:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4