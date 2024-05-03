Purunga - The Man of the Cliffs

There are men on this planet who challenge death every day to feed their families. Between the desert and the Pacific Ocean, in the region of Huarmey in Peru, stand vertiginous cliffs.

Men like Purunga must overcome them.

Whatever the weather, Purunga goes hunting for fish. Image: SHK

Fishers take huge risks to catch particular kinds of fish and seafood: To get to it, they have to climb towering cliffs down to the Pacific. Purunga is one of them. Every day, he makes his way through the desert to the ocean and descends to the sea using ropes and pegs. It’s an immense test of strength that’s already cost many fishers their lives. Purunga’s had a few accidents himself. When the swell is particularly strong, the catch is sometimes meagre. But Purunga knows: the following day he’ll be back to make the descent and try his luck once again.

