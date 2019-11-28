 Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition | Arts | DW | 28.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Arts

Puppy love: Canine loyalty, friendship and status explored in new exhibition

From cuddly pugs to hunting dogs and three-headed canines guarding the gates of hell, to the storied pets of David Bowie, Queen Elizabeth II and Catherine the Great, "Loyal Friends" celebrates our puppy obsession.

  • German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921 (Print & Coffee)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Siegfried'

    Pugs might have become an inner city dog du jour in recent years, but a century ago the short-muzzled breed was a much-loved pet among the aristocracy, with Queen Victoria in Great Britain having a legendary love for pugs. German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921. Siegfried is of course a hit on Instagram.

  • A drawing in which a chaotic bevy of dogs, including some diverse breeds, invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house.(Dr.Paul und Diana Tauchner/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Dog invasion in Café Luitpold'

    Back in 1894, Thomas Theodor Heine illustrated a graphic canine comedy as a bevy of dogs of diverse breeds invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house in Munich. At the time, Heine was an illustrator for the satirical Munich magazine "Simplicissimus," where he employed a Jugendstil graphic style popularized by the likes of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Dogs were often on the menu.

  • a Great Dane sleeps with its owner (Amit Elkayam, New York )

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Big Dog in a Big City'

    This was part of a series taken by Amit Elkayam, an Israeli photographer based in New York City, of a Great Dane named Hendrix (after Jimi Hendrix) who lives in New York with its owner, Kristina Justice. As "The New Yorker" magazine wrote of the series: "Hendrix takes on an almost human quality ... gathering to blow out candles on a birthday cake or primping for a night out."

  • porcelain model of a dog (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Catherine the Great's favorite dog'

    The Russian Tsar Catherine the Great was also a great dog lover, especially of Italian greyhounds, with this companion canine (said to be called Zemira) allegedly her favorite. It was created in 1766 by the iconic German sculptor Johann Joachim Kändler — the most important modeler for the leading Meissen porcelain manufactory — based on a drawing sent to him from Moscow.

  • A sculpture in which Hercules subdues a fierce, multi-headed canine (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hercules and Cerberus'

    In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the three-headed hound from hell that guards the entrance to the Hades underworld. In a bid for immortality, Hercules manages to subdue and kidnaps the fierce, multi-headed canine for a night before returning him to the gates of hell. The classical terracotta sculpture by Roman Anton Boos is from 1779 and helped establish the German artist's growing artistic renown.

  • two dogs size each other up in an oil painting (Städtisches Museum Überlingen)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Poor dog, rich dog'

    This work painted in 1850-60 in Kingston upon Hull by the English artist Richard Dodd Widdas, and styled after another work by French portrait and animal painter, Alfred de Dreux (also known for "Pug Dog in an Armchair"), shows how dogs have also often reflected the class position of their owners.

  • a bronze of a a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hunting dog'

    The Dutch sculptor Hubert Gerhard created this bronze over 400 years ago in 1589. It depicts a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner, a breed traditionally used by European royalty to hunt game. Though it was especially embraced in the early 1800s by the German aristocracy to hunt deer, wolves or boars, the breed is said to date to the 13th century and is related to the Bloodhound.

  • 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice(Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'August Sabac el Cher with dog'

    This early 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice, in what was then Italy, depicts August Sabac el Cher, an Afro-German who was "given" to Prince Albert of Prussia when he was in Egypt as a boy. Taken by Numa Blanc, official photographer of the court of Wilhelm I, we might assume that August was enjoying the company of a Borzoi, or Russian wolfhound, then popular with the royals.

    Author: Stuart Braun


  • German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921 (Print & Coffee)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Siegfried'

    Pugs might have become an inner city dog du jour in recent years, but a century ago the short-muzzled breed was a much-loved pet among the aristocracy, with Queen Victoria in Great Britain having a legendary love for pugs. German Jugendstil-inspired artist Thomas Theodor Heine painted this pug puppy in a plush single-seater in 1921. Siegfried is of course a hit on Instagram.

  • A drawing in which a chaotic bevy of dogs, including some diverse breeds, invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house.(Dr.Paul und Diana Tauchner/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Dog invasion in Café Luitpold'

    Back in 1894, Thomas Theodor Heine illustrated a graphic canine comedy as a bevy of dogs of diverse breeds invade the opulent Café Luitpold coffee house in Munich. At the time, Heine was an illustrator for the satirical Munich magazine "Simplicissimus," where he employed a Jugendstil graphic style popularized by the likes of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec. Dogs were often on the menu.

  • a Great Dane sleeps with its owner (Amit Elkayam, New York )

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Big Dog in a Big City'

    This was part of a series taken by Amit Elkayam, an Israeli photographer based in New York City, of a Great Dane named Hendrix (after Jimi Hendrix) who lives in New York with its owner, Kristina Justice. As "The New Yorker" magazine wrote of the series: "Hendrix takes on an almost human quality ... gathering to blow out candles on a birthday cake or primping for a night out."

  • porcelain model of a dog (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Catherine the Great's favorite dog'

    The Russian Tsar Catherine the Great was also a great dog lover, especially of Italian greyhounds, with this companion canine (said to be called Zemira) allegedly her favorite. It was created in 1766 by the iconic German sculptor Johann Joachim Kändler — the most important modeler for the leading Meissen porcelain manufactory — based on a drawing sent to him from Moscow.

  • A sculpture in which Hercules subdues a fierce, multi-headed canine (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hercules and Cerberus'

    In Greek mythology, Cerberus is the three-headed hound from hell that guards the entrance to the Hades underworld. In a bid for immortality, Hercules manages to subdue and kidnaps the fierce, multi-headed canine for a night before returning him to the gates of hell. The classical terracotta sculpture by Roman Anton Boos is from 1779 and helped establish the German artist's growing artistic renown.

  • two dogs size each other up in an oil painting (Städtisches Museum Überlingen)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Poor dog, rich dog'

    This work painted in 1850-60 in Kingston upon Hull by the English artist Richard Dodd Widdas, and styled after another work by French portrait and animal painter, Alfred de Dreux (also known for "Pug Dog in an Armchair"), shows how dogs have also often reflected the class position of their owners.

  • a bronze of a a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'Hunting dog'

    The Dutch sculptor Hubert Gerhard created this bronze over 400 years ago in 1589. It depicts a hunting dog that might be related to a Weimaraner, a breed traditionally used by European royalty to hunt game. Though it was especially embraced in the early 1800s by the German aristocracy to hunt deer, wolves or boars, the breed is said to date to the 13th century and is related to the Bloodhound.

  • 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice(Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

    'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

    'August Sabac el Cher with dog'

    This early 1869 photograph of a man with a svelte dog in Nice, in what was then Italy, depicts August Sabac el Cher, an Afro-German who was "given" to Prince Albert of Prussia when he was in Egypt as a boy. Taken by Numa Blanc, official photographer of the court of Wilhelm I, we might assume that August was enjoying the company of a Borzoi, or Russian wolfhound, then popular with the royals.

    Author: Stuart Braun


The dog has long been humankind's most loyal friend and companion. The close relationship with mankind's favorite pet has been illustrated in art and in our cultural history in manifold ways. 

A major new exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum (German: Bayerisches Nationalmuseum), "Loyal Friends - Dogs and People," illuminates the special relationship between humans and animals through high art and the culture of everyday life. 

Loans from international museums and collections, as well as little-known works sourced from the Bavarian museum, constitute a comprehensive puppy collection ranging from antiquity to the present day.

Famed dog lovers such as David BowieThomas Mann, Queen Elizabeth II, and Sisi, the storied Austrian Empress, are represented, as is a poodle diamond brooch worn by Grace Kelly, a taxidermy of the German shepherd Zorro, and the tuxedo worn by Sir Henry, Germany's most famous pug.

Read moreTrump honors IS-fighting dog Conan at the White House

The exhibition includes many genres — from an Egyptian dog mummy to medieval altar panels to a dog robot. The sections cover themes such as loyalty and friendship, servitude, status symbols, and even fantasy and erotica. The exhibition ultimately aims to reflect on our vision of humanity.

Click through the picture gallery above to explore some of the 200 works on show.

"Loyal Friends - Dogs and People" runs November 28, 2019 until April 19, 2020 at the Bayerisches Nationalmuseum.

  • Boris Johnson's new dog being carried across the street (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

    Politicians and their pets

    Boris Johnson's Dilyn

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new dog moved into Downing Street this week, after being adopted from a pet shelter. The Jack Russell-cross pup's name is called Dilyn, which is Welsh for "follow" — a tip of the hat to the part of the UK where the 15-week-old puppy was born.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) and Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov with puppy in 2017 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Druzhinin)

    Politicians and their pets

    Vladimir Putin's Verney

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was gifted an alabai puppy called Verney by Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov (l) in 2017. Putin is a well-known dog lover, but has been shown with a host of other creatures, from polar bears to Siberian tigers. "He knows that they are great for photo opportunities," political science professor Burdett Loomis once told the Washington Post.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog during a meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/S. Chirikov)

    Politicians and their pets

    Putin's other pooch

    But another of Putin's dogs, the black lab Koni, worked against him in 2007. The Russian leader let the hound wander around during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The dog does not bother you, does she? She's a friendly dog and I'm sure she will behave herself," Putin said during the talk. A true faux pas as the German chancellor is terrified of dogs after being bitten in 1995.

  • Former US President Barack Obama playing with his dog on the White House lawn

    Politicians and their pets

    Barack Obama's Bo

    A real pro at making the most of photographic moments is former US President Barack Obama. The charismatic leader grabbed people's attention at nearly any event, but the Obama family's dog, Bo, was also known to steal the show in the media.

  • Former US President George W. Bush with his dog Barney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Larson) and a saluting soldier

    Politicians and their pets

    George W. Bush's Barney

    Former US President George W. Bush's terrier Barney was famous enough to have have his own page on the White House's website. US media often showed Barney (here, in a more somber image) racing across the White House lawn, with the former president smiling broadly as he tried to keep up with his pet.

  • Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder with wife Doris Schröder-Köpf and terrier Holly (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Schröder's Holly

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown with his then wife and likewise politician Doris Schröder-Köpf, made for a pretty family back in 2003 along with border terrier Holly. Holly, once known as the "First Dog," was with the family for 14 years, but died of cancer in 2017, with Doris reporting the passing on Facebook.

  • Frankreich | Präsident Macron mit Hund Nemo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Jocard)

    Politicians and their pets

    Emmanuel Macron's Nemo

    French President Emmanuel Macron is known to ease his woes through the comfort of his dog Nemo, shown here in 2017. Like Boris Johnson, Macron acquired his Labrador-Griffon cross dog from an animal shelter. The name is a tribute to Captain Nemo, commander of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" — Macron is reportedly a fan of the book.

  • Queen Elizabeth II stooping to greet dog (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Queen's hounds

    Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous people in the world, but nearly equally famous are the dogs that surrounded her through much of her royal life. The corgi breed has always been dear to her heart, as the then Princess received her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi, Susan, on her 18th birthday. But the Queen (shown here in 1998) also had other dogs, including cocker spaniels and dorgis.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


DW recommends

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world. (21.03.2018)  

German sniffer dog Luke finds €745,000 in cash

If you ever try to smuggle large amounts of cash through the Düsseldorf airport, you will most likely meet Luke, German custom's money sniffing dog. The canine graduated in December and has already made officials proud. (01.03.2019)  

World's biggest dog show takes place in Leipzig

While some 30,000 canines are set to meet in Leipzig for the World Dog Show, the largest of its type in the world, discover 10 dog breeds that originated in Germany as well as the most iconic dogs in culture. (08.11.2017)  

German city seizes pug, sells it on eBay

The city of Ahlen seized a pug from a family as a way to settle the family's debt. But the pug's new owner is now suing the city, accusing it of giving a fraudulent description of the dog in the ad. (28.02.2019)  

Pug compensation battle opens at German court

A German city seized a pug from an indebted family and sold her on eBay, but her new owner soon noticed the dog had an eye infection and had to pay for the surgery. A court will now decide if the city owes compensation. (13.11.2019)  

David Bowie and West Berlin's '70s and '80s subculture

Onetime Berlin resident David Bowie's song "Where are we now" is a nostalgic look back at the old West Berlin. But what was the spirit of that town on the frontline between East and West? And what's left of it today? (29.10.2019)  

Trump honors IS-fighting dog Conan at the White House

Conan was injured as it helped track down "Islamic State" leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria last month. The dog was honored by the US president, his wife Melania and Vice President Mike Pence at the White House. (25.11.2019)  

Why Thomas Mann's family had a Facebook mentality

Author Thomas Mann's family - Germany's Kennedys - fascinates to this day. Biographer Tilmann Lahme tells DW why they became beacons of the struggle against Hitler - and foreshadowed the selfie era. (14.10.2015)  

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson?

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye. (04.09.2019)  

'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

An exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum explores how the enduring and complex connection between canine and humankind has been reflected in art and culture from antiquity to today. (28.11.2019)  

Pop culture's most iconic canines

From Lassie to Struppi, our favorite four-legged friends have been with us through thick and thin. Here are the iconic dogs that we'll never forget. (10.10.2017)  

Politicians and their pets

Politicians have been known to make savvy use of pets for political favor, particularly when in a tight spot. But the furry critters are known to convey the more human side of world leaders even in the best of times. (04.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The latest look for posh paws in Hollywood  

Illegal dog trade is a lucrative business  

Related content

Ausstellung Bayerisches Nationalmuseum Treue Freunde Hunde und Menschen

'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages 28.11.2019

An exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum explores how the enduring and complex connection between canine and humankind has been reflected in art and culture from antiquity to today.

US military dog tweeted by Trump (picture-alliance/AP/White House)

Canines in combat 29.10.2019

US President Trump has shared an image of the military dog injured in the raid that captured "Islamic State" (IS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. But the unnamed dog is not the first canine in combat to make headlines.

Venus von Hohle Fels

Butterflies, pearls and peonies: Vaginas in art 15.11.2019

Depictions of the vagina in art are as old as time, and are represented in many of the world's cultures.

Advertisement

Film

Film Das Forum Dokuthriller von Marcus Vetter (Pierre Johne)

Climate change, globalization, the economy — can movies save the world?

Marcus Vetter's film "The Forum" premieres in Amsterdam at the world's largest documentary film festival — the latest in a series of documentaries focusing on climate change and globalization.  

Culture

Olaga Borisova | Maria Alyokhina | Riot Days (privat)

Pussy Riot's Maria Alyokhina's 'Riot Days' are not over yet

On her way to Berlin, the Pussy Riot activist's boyfriend was arrested for an action in support of political prisoners. Alyokhina told DW about how the movement is attracting unlikely candidates, and revealed new plans.  

Music

Claudia Emmanuela Santoso The Voice of Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

'Voice of Germany' winner aims for the stars

After winning the reality talent competition, Claudia Emmanuela Santoso has big plans for the future. DW spoke with the talented singer before her tour around Germany.  

Arts

Ausstellung Bayerisches Nationalmuseum Treue Freunde Hunde und Menschen (Bayerisches Nationalmuseum/Bastian Krack)

'Loyal Friends': Artistic depictions of dogs through the ages

An exhibition at Munich's Bavarian National Museum explores how the enduring and complex connection between canine and humankind has been reflected in art and culture from antiquity to today.  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

How cloud gaming is changing the scene

Technological advances and digital games have always influenced each other, with new genres coming and going all the time. Cloud gaming, a streaming service, is the latest development.  