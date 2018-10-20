 ′Puppy dog eyes′ developed to manipulate humans | News | DW | 18.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

'Puppy dog eyes' developed to manipulate humans

A new scientific study found that dogs have evolved to raise their eyebrows to ensare human empathy. This could be either to emulate babies or to show people the whites of their eyes.

Wire haired sausage dog (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/fotototo)

A new study published on Monday has discovered why humans cannot resist "puppy dog eyes." According to the report printed in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, domestic dogs have evolved to use their eyebrow muscles more flexibly than their wild counterparts.

This makes their eyes appear bigger and more closely resemble human infants, triggering a nurturing response in people.

Researchers compared dogs to their close relatives, wolves. They found that dogs can raise their eyebrows to make a baby-like expression, while wolves can barely move that muscle.

Read more: 'Awww, you're such a cutie' - why we use baby language on dogs

"You don't typically see such muscle differences in species that are that closely related," said report co-author Anne Burrows of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.

The scientists believe that these muscles were developed almost entirely because it gave them an advantage with humans. People have been documented to focus almost entirely on the upper areas of the face while communicating, and the dogs could be responding to that.

Watch video 02:51

Animals with funny names in German | Meet the Germans

Similarity to mother-child bond

These findings back up similar research carried out in Japan in 2015, which found the brain activity of humans and their personal pets to be similar to that seen between human mothers and their children.

Another hypothesis in the paper is that the dogs raise their eyebrows to show the white sclera of their eyes, a trait that humans share and find appealing. Most mammals have darker sclera to conceal the direction of their gaze.

Both Burrows and other members of the scientific community have pointed out, however, that the small sample size used in the study means that further research is necessary to back up these findings.

es/amp (AP, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

German dog reaching for treats sets kitchen on fire

The dog was prowling for food in the kitchen while its 36-year-old owner was not looking. Firefighters put the fire out quickly and treated three people for smoke inhalation. (30.04.2019)  

Learning to respect wild animals again

That bear or kangaroo might look cute, but it's a wild animal, not a pet. Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jan Schmidt-Burbach spoke to DW about the need for humans to learn to respect that most basic rule of nature. (04.05.2018)  

'Awww, you're such a cutie' - why we use baby language on dogs

Humans have a very special way of talking to babies - and they also use it on dogs. According to a new study, puppies are subjected to especially high-pitched babble - and they like it. (11.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Animals with funny names in German | Meet the Germans  

Related content

Wolf heult nachts bei Vollmond

Opinion: The tale of the big bad wolf 20.10.2018

Wolves have barely resettled in Germany and protest is already stirring. But we must not allow irrational fears to destroy progress on the road to greater biodiversity, writes Jennifer Wagner.

Weltkatzentag

Cats are neither mean nor cruel 08.08.2018

Cats torture mice to death, play with their victims and ignore us even though we are so good to them. In other words, they are unlike dogs. But there is a reason for this, and it isn't personal.

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand has her dog cloned – twice 28.02.2018

It can be hard to say goodbye to a beloved pet. But Barbra Streisand has chosen an unusual way to keep the memories alive.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  