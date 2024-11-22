Punk Resistance – “Pussy Riot” on Putin’s Russia

The Russian performance art group “Pussy Riot” has its largest exhibition to date at the ´"Haus der Kunst" in Munich.

One member of the group tells us of her personal struggle to stop Vladimir Putin from turning Russia into an authoritarian state.

Also on Global Us:

Colombia: The dangerous life of trans women in Bogotá

The average life expectancy of a trans woman in Latin America is 35 years. Poverty and access to work are a serious problem. One trans woman, Alexandra Colmenares, show us the reality of the trans community in Colombia.

New Zealand sheep farmers fight for their future

Wool was once New Zealand’s biggest export product. Now the wool industry is facing major challenges. Global competition from synthetic materials is putting sheep farmers under pressure.

