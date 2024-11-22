  1. Skip to content
Punk Resistance – “Pussy Riot” on Putin’s Russia

November 22, 2024

The Russian performance art group “Pussy Riot” has its largest exhibition to date at the ´"Haus der Kunst" in Munich.

https://p.dw.com/p/4nJKo
Global Us | Pussy Riot
Image: BR

One member of the group tells us of her personal struggle to stop Vladimir Putin from turning Russia into an authoritarian state.

 

Also on Global Us:

 

Global Us talks to Alexandra Colmenares about the harsh reality of the trans community in poverty and danger in Colombia.
Image: DW

Colombia: The dangerous life of trans women in Bogotá

The average life expectancy of a trans woman in Latin America is 35 years. Poverty and access to work are a serious problem. One trans woman, Alexandra Colmenares, show us the reality of the trans community in Colombia.

 

 

Global competition from synthetic materials is putting pressure on New Zealand's important wool export sector.
Image: NDR

New Zealand sheep farmers fight for their future

Wool was once New Zealand’s biggest export product. Now the wool industry is facing major challenges. Global competition from synthetic materials is putting sheep farmers under pressure.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 25.11.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 15:30 UTC
MON 25.11.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 26.11.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 26.11.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 27.11.2024 – 02:30 UTC
THU 28.11.2024 – 18:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 