 Puerto Rico: Massive Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses | News | DW | 01.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Puerto Rico: Massive Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses

The structure's demise was sudden, though it has been deteriorating for several months. The telescope's collapse brings to an end 57 years of astronomical work.

Puerto Rico | Arecibo Observatory telescope collapsed

A giant telescope at Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory that had been deteriorating since August collapsed on Tuesday, officials said. 

After making astronomical discoveries for well over half a century, the radio telescope's 900-ton receiver platform, suspended by cables 450 feet (137 meters) above a 1,000-foot-wide (305 meters) bowl-shaped reflector dish, fell on Tuesday morning.

The National Science Foundation (NSF) tweeted: "No injuries were reported. NSF is working with stakeholders to assess the situation. Our top priority is maintaining safety."

The NSF later released a statement saying: "Local authorities will keep the area cordoned off as engineers work to assess the stability of the observatory's other structures."

  • Colorful orange and blue hydrogen swirls to form a new planet.(Photo: Martin Pugh).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    A planet is born

    Photographer Martin Pugh was thrilled by what he photographed with his CDK 17 telescope in Chile in May 2019. Over many clear nights, he collected data and took precise light measurements. For 23 hours, the Australian exposed swirling hydrogen and documented the birth of a new planet.

  • The milky way shines through the top of an empty and roofless building (Photo: Jay Evans).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Upward view in Australia

    Here, the astronomer's sober gaze and the photographer's enter an artistic alliance, drawing the viewer into the Milky Way's galactic core. The Lithgow Blast Furnace building is an icon of the Australian iron and steel industry. In it, Australian Jay Evans tried out a high-resolution megapixel camera for the first time. The result was anything but disappointing.

  • A bright solar eclipse shines above a colorful sunset in the mountains. (Photo: Sebastian Voltmer).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Solar eclipse with Venus

    These extraordinary light conditions were in the crystal-clear air on one day at the ESO Observatory in La Silla, Chile. Using a complex technique, photographer Sebastian Voltmer captured a solar eclipse in an picture that also shows a brightly-shining Venus. Ninety-six individual images were calibrated, superimposed and fused into one glorious image.

  • Vivid green Northern Lights shine above a small snowy town with red buildings (Photo: Andreas Ettl ).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Northern Lights on the Lofoten Islands

    This snapshot was taken by the German photographer Andreas Ettl on Norway's Lofoten Islands. The remote area below the Arctic Circle is one of the world's best places to experience a spectacular light show of the aurora borealis, as depicted in this photo, titled "Hamnoy Lights."

  • Ringed Saturn peeks out from behind the large, pockmarked surface of the moon. (Ph oto: Andy Casely).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Capturing galactic symmetry

    With impressive technical precision, Andy Casely preserved a supernatural moment with the help of a high-powered telescope. In this stunning shot taken on a summer day in 2019, the photographer captured ringed Saturn peeking out from behind the large pock-marked face of the moon.

  • The bright orb of the moon peeks out from the jagged top of the Shard skyscraper. (Photo: Mathew Browne).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    The moon over London

    After three failed attempts, British photographer Mathew Browne finally succeeded in taking this somewhat eerie photo of the full moon in the British capital. Like a scene from Batman's Gotham City, the moon shines brightly from behind the jagged facade of the Shard skyscraper. The photographer only had a few minutes to take this special shot.

  • Green light swirls in this photo of arctic waters and snow-capped rock formations (Photo: Ben Bush ).

    Space photography: Stunning views of the universe

    Arctic dance of color

    Stunning natural phenomena make it easy for photographers in the Icelandic region on the edge of the Arctic Circle to capture a good shot. But professional nature photographer Ben Bush takes it to the next level in this breathtaking picture awash in green light. To take this picture, Bush kneeled at the shore of the Atlantic Ocean at a temperature of #6 degrees C (-17 Fahrenheit).

    Author: Heike Mund


Read more: Scientists discover more water on moon than previously thought

Vulnerable but crash still stuns

The structure was already looking vulnerable after an auxiliary cable snapped in August, causing a 100-foot gash on the 1,000-foot-wide (305-meter-wide) dish.

A main cable then broke in early November, prompting the NSF to announce the structure was beyond repair and would have to be demolished.

Nevertheless, Tuesday's crash stunned many scientists who had relied on what was, until 2016, the world's largest radio telescope. It had been in operation for 57 years studying distant planets, finding potentially hazardous asteroids and searching for potential signs of extraterrestrial life.

"It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was,'' said Jonathan Friedman, who worked for 26 years as a senior research associate at the observatory and still lives nearby. "I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control.... I don't have words to express it. It's a very deep, terrible feeling."

Angel Vazquez, the telescope's director of operations, told news agency The Associated Press. "It was a snowball effect," he said. "There was no way to stop it.... It was too much for the old girl to take."

The telescope also gained fame after being used in the 1995 James Bond film "GoldenEye" starring Pierce Brosnan.

Watch video 02:20

What is a black hole?

jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

China's Chang'e 5 lands on the moon

A lander from the space probe Chang'e 5 has "successfully" touched down on the surface of the moon, according to Chinese media. The mission aims to bring the first lunar samples in more than 40 years back to Earth.  

China plots course for 'dark side' of the moon

China is planning to make a soft landing on the so-called dark side of the moon. It's a chance for the newly-emerging space power to flex some extraterrestrial muscle, and look even further into space.  

Sieren's China: Aliens in space?

When it comes to space exploration, China is going it alone more and more. The goal is to send an unmanned expedition to Mars in four years' time. DW's Frank Sieren thinks this is realistic.  

Advertisement