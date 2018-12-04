 Puerto Ricans brace as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches | News | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Puerto Ricans brace as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches

Residents of Puerto Rico have battened down the hatches as Dorian approaches. Hundreds of emergency shelters have been opened, and a state of emergency has been declared by the island's governor.

Tropical Storm Dorian (AFP/NOAA/HO)

Puerto Rico deployed thousands of federal agents on Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Dorian threatened to lash the Caribbean island.

US forecasters warned Dorian could reach hurricane strength by the time it reaches the US territory on Wednesday, two years after the deadly Hurricane Maria ravaged the island

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said about 3,000 agents had been deployed and were "ready to respond." 

The US National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was forecast to strengthen during the next 48 hours before passing south of Puerto Rico as it moves west-northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

"Wow! Yet another big storm heading to Puerto Rico. Will it ever end?" tweeted US President Donald Trump, who has previously demonstrated annoyance with the massive emergency bill resulting from hurricane damage in the unincorporated US territory.

Governor Wanda Vazquez Garced signed an executive order on Monday declaring a state of emergency and urged those living under an unsafe roof to stay in one of the island's 360 shelters if needed.

Landslides expected

Dorian already caused power outages and downed trees in Barbados and St. Lucia as it traveled through the Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean. A still-uncertain long-term forecast showed the storm near Florida over the weekend.

Government officials on the island warned of possible landslides and flash flooding.

  • Storm clouds moving toward New Orleans, the capital of Lousiana

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Looming threat

    Ahead of the storm, residents in Louisiana and its largest city, New Orleans, hunkered down in preparation for rising waters brought by Barry. Memories of deadly Hurricane Katrina in 2005 were likely present in their minds. The low-lying coastal area of the state is particularly prone to flooding and much of it has already been lost through erosion.

  • A FedEx truck drives on the sidewalk in the French Quarter to get around stalled cars after heavy rain flooded streets and businesses ahead of Tropical Depression Barry

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Evasive maneuvers

    A delivery truck used the sidewalk to get around cars stalled on the flooded streets of New Orleans. Compounding concerns, on Saturday the National Weather Service warned of extreme weather capable of producing tornadoes that was approaching St. Bernard Parish and Plaquemines Parish, to the west of the Crescent City, as New Orleans is affectionately referred to.

  • Man boarding up his store

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Boarding up for the possible deluge

    Since Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005, work has been underway on a multibillion-dollar hurricane-protection system. Residents are hoping that, though incomplete, it could prevent the worst damage. But some aren't taking any chances.

  • Clouds over the Gulf of Mexico

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Moving in steadily

    Barry grew in the Gulf of Mexico over a few days. The main force of the storm brushed the western edge of New Orleans, narrowly missing a direct hit. But Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the expected downpours could still be too much for the pumps designed to free streets of excess water. Barry was briefly classified as a hurricane when sustained winds hit 119 kph (74 mph).

  • Man walking past sand bags in front of the US Customs House in New Orleans

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Sandbags as defense

    Here, the gate of the US Customs House in New Orleans is seen sandbagged in the hope of stemming the surge. The Mississippi River, which flows through the city, is forecast to rise to as high as 5.2 meters (17.1 feet) on Saturday — the highest level since 1950, and close to the top of the city's levees.

  • Flooded street in New Orleans

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    Worst to come

    This street in New Orleans' Garden District suffered flooding days before the actual storm arrived. Some residents parked their cars on raised median strips hoping to protect them from flood damage. People were advised to store at least three days of supplies. Thirty thousand people had lost power in Southern Louisiana by early Saturday.

  • House in New Orleans in 2006 showing damage from Hurricane Katrina

    US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

    An unforgotten tragedy

    Hurricane Katrina, which hit New Orleans in 2005, caused catastrophic flooding and was blamed for as many as 1,800 deaths in Louisiana and other states. Some areas, like this, still showed the damage half a year on from the disaster.

    Author: Timothy Jones


Rebuilding after Maria

Puerto Rico's transportation secretary acknowledged that crews are still rebuilding roads damaged or blocked by Maria. He said more than 1,000 remain blocked by that storm's landslides.

The death toll in the months after Hurricane Maria was raised from 64 to 2,975 by the island's governor. Harvard researchers have put the death toll from  Maria at 4,645. The storm caused more than $90 billion in damage.

Read more: Study suggests Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 in Puerto Rico

Watch video 12:07

Puerto Rico after the storm

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here. 

kw/aw (AP, AFP)

  • Lake Poopo evaporation (Photo: ESA/Belspo)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Only tears of sand remain

    Earth observation satellites such as the European Space Agency's Proba-V collect daily images that allow for the tracking of environmental changes over time. The images above - taken in April 2014, July 2015 and January 2016 (left to right) - offer crystal-clear insight into the gradual evaporation of Lake Poopo, once Bolivia's second largest lake - due at least in part to climate change.

  • Sarychev Peak eruption (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    The beast has awoken

    No matter how long volcanoes sleep, they're always in a bad mood when they wake up. The International Space Station was passing overhead when the Sarychev volcano, located in the Kuril Islands of Russia, erupted in 2009. Astronauts were able to snap a picture through a hole in the clouds. From dense ash to clouds of condensed water, virtually all natural phenomena can be examined from outer space.

  • Fires in Sumatra and Borneo, Indonesia (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Don't play with fire

    Every year, wildfires devastate the landscape - and ecology - in numerous countries around the world. Too often, these are caused by humans. This was also the case in Indonesia, where farmers burned peat rainforest areas for agriculture. On the island of Borneo and Sumatra, satellites detected fire hot spots in September 2015, and the plume of grey smoke that triggered air quality alerts.

  • Elbe river flooding Wittenberg (Photo: NASA/J. Allen)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    German kids misbehaved

    In Germany, parents warn their children that if they don't finish their meals, it's going to rain. And indeed, in 2013 it rained, so much that some of central Europe's major rivers overflowed their banks. As shown in this image from 2013, the Elbe burst its banks following unprecedented rainfall. In the photo, muddy water covers the area around Wittenberg, in the German state of Saxony-Anhalt.

  • Tropical storm Sandra (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    At the eye of the hurricane

    A strong storm can cause irreparable damage through intense winds and storm surges from the sea. Space-based information is crucial in following development of such storms: intensity, the direction it's moving, wind speed … in the eastern Pacific Ocean near Mexico, this satellite image helped determine how tropical storm Sandra reached winds of 160 kilometers per hour by November 25, 2015.

  • Upsala glacier retreat (Photo: NASA)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Melting away from under us

    Satellites also play a key role in monitoring climate change and, inevitably, the process of melting ice. From space, scientists were able to document how several glaciers around the globe have receded - as well as the subsequent rise in sea level. This photograph, taken from the International Space Station, shows the retreat of the Upsala glacier in Argentine Patagonia from 2002 to 2013.

  • Dust storm over Middle East (Photo: NASA/J. Schmaltz)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    Hold your breath!

    Dust often covers remote deserts - however, in September 2015, satellites offered this impressive view of Middle East areas enveloped by a dust storm, or haboob, affecting large populated regions. What satellites can observe from space supports air quality sensors on the ground to understand patterns on how the storms start and develop. These findings can improve forecasting methods.

  • California's Mount Shasta missing most of its snow (Photo: NASA/R. Simmon)

    Natural disasters as seen from outer space

    'Naked mountain'

    These are the words NASA used to describe the lack of snow on California's Mount Shasta, a crucial source of water for the region. Images documenting drought over the past years have consistently been showing brown mountains that should be white, and bare earth where people seek water. As ice melts, drought grows.

    Author: Irene Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Study suggests Hurricane Maria killed more than 4,600 in Puerto Rico

Harvard researchers have put the death toll from Hurricane Maria at 4,645 — more than 70 times higher than official figures. The storm caused more than $90 billion in damage. (30.05.2018)  

As Puerto Rico awaits Hurricane Maria relief, Donald Trump takes to Twitter

President Donald Trump has lashed out at the mayor of San Juan and other officials in Puerto Rico. Ten days after the territory's most powerful storm in 90 years, Puerto Ricans are slowly getting federal relief. (30.09.2017)  

Hurricane Maria hits Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria, the second megastorm to hit the Caribbean this month, has caused widespread damage in Puerto Rico after pummeling the islands of Dominica and Guadeloupe. Thousands are without power. (21.09.2017)  

US state of Louisiana braces for first hurricane of the season

Tropical Storm Barry made landfall as a hurricane in the southern US state of Louisiana early on Saturday. President Trump has declared a state of emergency for the state, which is prone to bad flooding. (12.07.2019)  

Natural disasters as seen from outer space

How do satellites see the Earth? And what do they find out about what's happening down here? Check out these impressive photos of natural disasters to discover for yourself. (14.02.2016)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: Preparing the Florida Keys for what's next  

Living Planet: Puerto Rico's renewable recovery after the storm  

Puerto Rico: 1 year after Hurricane Maria  

Puerto Rico after the storm  

Related content

Dominica Hurrikan Maria

Climate Risk Index: 2017 broke records for extreme weather 04.12.2018

Puerto Rico, Honduras and Myanmar have topped a 173-nation ranking of countries most affected by climate disasters. Extreme weather caused record damage in 2017, and developing nations bear the brunt, authors say.

Puerto Rico Hurrikan Maria

Puerto Ricans still without power as storm season rolls round again 14.06.2018

Puerto Rico is still picking up the pieces after Hurricane Maria. Solar power has helped some get back on their feet, but as hurricane season comes round again many fear their island just isn't prepared.

Puerto Rico Hurrikan Maria

Living Planet: Puerto Rico's renewable recovery after the storm 12.04.2018

Six months after Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico, a hundred thousand people are still without electricity. But in the midst of a disaster zone, some locals have found a solution in the form of renewable energy.

Advertisement