DW euromaxx 5.11.2022 - Piazza Aperta
Image: DW

Public Spaces for People instead of Cars

1 hour ago

Making the city more livable by taking public spaces away from vehicles and giving them back to the people and making them green and colorful - that's the idea behind the "Piazze Aperte" project in Milan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J4FJ

 

Also on Euromaxx:

 

DW euromaxx 5.11.2022 - Backomas
Image: DW

The Baking Grannies

“Café Vollpension” in Vieena brings generations together and provides online baking courses. These grannies bake cakes using traditional family recipes and thrill their ever-expanding analog and digital customers.

 

Climbing for the climate

Things aren’t looking good for our planet. And the Paris-based parkour squad “On The Spot” wants to raise awareness. Their message: Anyone can make a positive impact on energy consumption through their behavior.

 

Maximum green architecture – a building made of waste

Architecture could hardly be greener or more just: all the materials used in a new Berlin residential/office building are waste products or can be reused. The building is sustainable and a model of innovation.

 

Europe to the Maxx: The Whistled Language on La Gomera

The inhabitants of La Gomera, in the Canary Islands, could communicate even over long distances before the telephone was invented. They used their whistled language, called “Silbo Gomero”, to send messages or discuss matters.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 05.11.2022 – 04:30 UTC
SAT 05.11.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 01:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC
SUN 06.11.2022 – 17:30 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 00:02 UTC
MON 07.11.2022 – 03:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 06.11.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

