Public service broadcasters condemn BBC ban in China

The managing directors of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), CBC/Radio-Canada, DW, France Médias Monde and the United States Agency for Global Media today expressed their concern at the ban of BBC News in China. BBC content is no longer being broadcast by Hong Kong public broadcaster RTHK.

In a joint statement, the group said: "All of those who believe freedom of expression is a fundamental human right will be deeply concerned that BBC World News has been banned in China and that BBC content has dropped from the RTHK schedule."

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) also condemned the decision by Chinese authorities today. "The EBU believes this new step from China’s National Radio and Television Administration reflects increased pressure on public service media organizations reporting in China and undermines the fundamental right for audiences everywhere to access accurate and impartial news," reads the statement. "Access to impartial news is essential for citizens of any country. The EBU stands by all its members in their efforts to report news and events fairly and accurately without fear of reprisals."