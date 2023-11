Elayne Okaya

Two years have passed since the #EndSARS protest but for some young Nigerians, the trauma lives on. Some have even been diagnosed with PTSD, a condition arising from shocking, dangerous or terrifying events. In this episode of Healthy Me, Dr. Chinonso Egemba meets a young man with post-traumatic stress disorder.