PSG president targeted in Qatar athletics corruption probe

Nasser al-Khelaifi, president of French Ligue 1 champions Paris-Saint-Germain (PSG), is being investigated for corruption in connection with the bidding process for this year's world athletics championships in Doha, judicial sources told several media outlets.

The preliminary charge of "active corruption" was filed against al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of the beIN media group in his native Qatar, in mid-May. Under the French legal system, the process of "mis en examen" does not automatically trigger a trial, but al-Khelaifi is strongly suspected of corruption pertaining to the bidding process for this year's World Athletics Championships, also known as worlds.

The chief executive of beIN, Yousef al-Obaidly, was also handed preliminary charges. The former president of the track and field world governing body, IAAF, Lamine Diack, is suspected of "passive corruption" in the same case.

The case centers around two payments totaling about $3.5 million (€3.1 million) that were made in 2011 to Pamodzi Sports Marketing, which belonged to Diack's son, by another sports marketing company owned by Oryx Qatar Sports Investment, which belongs to al-Khelaifi and his brother.

Doha lost out to London to stage the 2017 World Athletics Championships but it won against Barcelona and Eugene, US, to host this year's event.

ng/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)