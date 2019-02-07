 PSG president charged in relation to FIFA bribery scandal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 20.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

PSG president charged in relation to FIFA bribery scandal

Swiss federal prosecutors have charged Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi in connection with a bribery investigation linked to World Cup television rights. Al-Khelaifi also has a role within UEFA.

Italien Rom - FIFA: Nasser Al-Khelaifi (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

Investigations relating to the awarding of 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights to Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports have resulted in charges being laid against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

The Qatari, who is also head of BeIN Sports, was charged on Thursday in connection to the bribery investigation, but no longer faces accusations of bribery.

Instead, the office of Switzerland's attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke "to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement".

FIFA reached an "amicable agreement" with the PSG president last month, dropping its criminal complaint against the 46-year-old.

Al-Khelaifi has been head of Doha-based BeIN Sports since 2013 and is also a member of the UEFA executive committee.

He has been indicted for alleged role in providing Valcke with use of a luxury villa in Sardinia without paying rent valued up to €1.8 million ($1.94 million).

Valcke, who had influence over the awarding of World Cup rights until being removed from office in 2015, was charged with accepting bribes, "several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement … and falsification of documents".

Swiss prosecutors revealed they believe Valcke received bribes totaling €1.25 million ($1.35 million) to steer World Cup rights towards favored broadcasters in Italy and Greece.

An unidentified third party was charged with bribery over those payments as well as inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismangement.

Al-Khelaifi was appointed to the UEFA executive committee, which represents European football clubs, a year ago, despite being implicated in the bribery case. He is also an influential member of the European Club Association, which is seeking to drive reforms in the Champions League

He denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings, which opened three years ago.

Al-Khelaifi has also been implicated in a separate corruption investigation by French prosecutors that is linked to Qatar seeking hosting rights for the track and field world championships. Doha hosted the 2019 tournament.

jcs /mp (AP, AFP)

Related content

Frankreich Fußball Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Präsident von Paris Saint-Germain

Qatari PSG boss Nasser Al-Khelaifi elected to UEFA Executive Committee with DFB support 07.02.2019

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been elected to key post at UEFA – with the support of the German FA. This comes despite widespread concerns about the influential Qatari's role at PSG and TV company BeIN Sports.

Symbolbild Thomas Tuchel und PSG

Paris Saint-Germain confirm Thomas Tuchel as new coach 14.05.2018

Thomas Tuchel, Borussia Dortmund's former coach, who spent the season on sabbatical, will take over at French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Tuchel met disgruntled superstar Neymar on Sunday, who then said he would stay.

Geldregen Geldscheine Mercedes-Benz Arena zur blauen Stunde

Opinion: Greed is destroying football 03.11.2018

Lies, greed and secret plans for a European Super League: the latest round of Football Leaks reveal a new level of commercialization in football. DW's Joscha Weber says there's only one thing to do: turn off the TV!

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  