PSG president charged in relation to FIFA bribery scandal

Investigations relating to the awarding of 2026 and 2030 World Cup rights to Qatari broadcaster BeIN Sports have resulted in charges being laid against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi.

The Qatari, who is also head of BeIN Sports, was charged on Thursday in connection to the bribery investigation, but no longer faces accusations of bribery.

Instead, the office of Switzerland's attorney general filed an indictment charging Al-Khelaifi with inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke "to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement".

FIFA reached an "amicable agreement" with the PSG president last month, dropping its criminal complaint against the 46-year-old.

Al-Khelaifi has been head of Doha-based BeIN Sports since 2013 and is also a member of the UEFA executive committee.

He has been indicted for alleged role in providing Valcke with use of a luxury villa in Sardinia without paying rent valued up to €1.8 million ($1.94 million).

Valcke, who had influence over the awarding of World Cup rights until being removed from office in 2015, was charged with accepting bribes, "several counts of aggravated criminal mismanagement … and falsification of documents".

Swiss prosecutors revealed they believe Valcke received bribes totaling €1.25 million ($1.35 million) to steer World Cup rights towards favored broadcasters in Italy and Greece.

An unidentified third party was charged with bribery over those payments as well as inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismangement.

Al-Khelaifi was appointed to the UEFA executive committee, which represents European football clubs, a year ago, despite being implicated in the bribery case. He is also an influential member of the European Club Association, which is seeking to drive reforms in the Champions League

He denied wrongdoing after being questioned in 2017 and 2019 in connection with criminal proceedings, which opened three years ago.

Al-Khelaifi has also been implicated in a separate corruption investigation by French prosecutors that is linked to Qatar seeking hosting rights for the track and field world championships. Doha hosted the 2019 tournament.

jcs /mp (AP, AFP)