Protests spread in Russia over jailed activist

PoliticsRussian FederationProtests spread in Russia over jailed activistTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationLauren Baker01/19/2024January 19, 2024Demonstrations have taken place in the semi-autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, which has seen a high number of casualties in Ukraine. Previously, police detained Fail Alsynov, who has criticized Moscow's mobilization for the war. https://p.dw.com/p/4bU7YAdvertisement