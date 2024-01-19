  1. Skip to content
Protests spread in Russia over jailed activist

Lauren Baker
January 19, 2024

Demonstrations have taken place in the semi-autonomous republic of Bashkortostan, which has seen a high number of casualties in Ukraine. Previously, police detained Fail Alsynov, who has criticized Moscow's mobilization for the war.

