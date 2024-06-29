  1. Skip to content
Protests as far-right AfD gathers for party conference

Killian Bayer
June 29, 2024

There’s no alternative to democracy, say protesters as Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland gathers in Essen for its summer conference. As many as 100,000 activists are expected to join demonstrations outside the two-day gathering.

https://p.dw.com/p/4hfea
