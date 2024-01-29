Protests as bullfighting resumes in Mexico City

Animal rights protesters rallied outside the city's Plaza Mexico arena for the first fight in nearly two years. An earlier suspension of bullfighting was revoked by the Supreme Court last month.

Animal rights activists protested outside the world's largest bullring in Mexico City on Sunday, as bullfighting resumed following a nearly two-year hiatus due to a court suspension.

Dozens of protesters marched to the city's Plaza de Toros Mexico bullring, decrying the event. Chants included: "Torture is not art, it is not culture," and "Yes to bulls, no to bullfighting."

"We are completely against the fact bullfights have returned, and that these events continue to be held where only pleasure is sought through the torture of an animal," Jeronimo Sanchez, director of the NGO Animal Heroes, told the French AFP news agency.

Why is bullfighting controversial?

Mexico has hosted bullfights since the 16th century. But in recent years, animal rights activists have intensified their fights against the practice.

Only a handful of Mexico's 32 states have thus far banned the practice.

Ranchers, businessmen and bullfighting fans argue that a ban would risk tens of thousands of jobs linked to the activity, which they claim generates some $400 million (€369 million) annually.

In May 2022, a local court ordered an end to bullfighting activities at Plaza México in response to an injunction presented by the civil organization Justicia Justa.

But the nation's Supreme Court temporarily revoked the suspension in December 2023.

Mexican media reported that the court only ruled on technical aspects rather than the case's merits, with activists hoping for a final ban later this year.

