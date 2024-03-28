Protesting Putin: The Russian opposition in exile

Alexei Navalny’s death shocked Putin’s opposition, but it was also a signal to resist intimidation and to keep fighting for democracy and freedom. The Russian election, which confirmed Putin yet again as president, is seen by many as a sham election, as there were no serious contenders. People who oppose Putin - both in Russia and abroad - used the occasion to ramp up their volume and visibility. But what can they realistically achieve? And will Navalny’s widow Yulia Navalnaya become the new face of the opposition?

Filming for this report by Oxana Evdokimova was completed 17 March 2024.