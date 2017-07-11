Protesters storm Sri Lankan president's Colombo residence

Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government's resignation stormed his official residence on Saturday.

Rajapaksa was moved to a safer area, an official within his office told news agency dpa, while AFP cited a top defense source as saying "the president was escorted to safety."

During the latest protests at Rajapaksa's residence, a regular fixture in recent weeks, troops fired in the air, trying to prevent the angry crowds from overrunning the palace, but eventually the protesters managed to break through.

Shortly after, protesters managed to breach the president's offices, located less than a kilometer from Rajapaksa's residence.

Prime minister summons emergency party leaders meeting

As a result of Saturday's upheaval, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders.

He also requested the speaker to summon parliament at short notice, a statement from the prime minister's office confirmed.

Worst economic crisis in living memory

The island nation is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that with debts now totaling over $50 billion, Sri Lanka is "a bankrupt country."

Sri Lanka's 22 million people have suffered months of surging inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import essential goods, such as food, fuel and medicine.

