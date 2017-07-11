Protesters storm Sri Lankan president's Colombo residence

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The president was reportedly moved to safety as crowds broke through a police cordon. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since independence, with fuel and medicine shortages among its biggest problems.
Tens of thousands of protesters demanding Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the government's resignation stormed his official residence on Saturday.
Rajapaksa was moved to a safer area, an official within his office told news agency dpa, while AFP cited a top defense source as saying "the president was escorted to safety."
During the latest protests at Rajapaksa's residence, a regular fixture in recent weeks, troops fired in the air, trying to prevent the angry crowds from overrunning the palace, but eventually the protesters managed to break through.
Shortly after, protesters managed to breach the president's offices, located less than a kilometer from Rajapaksa's residence.
As a result of Saturday's upheaval, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an emergency meeting of political party leaders.
He also requested the speaker to summon parliament at short notice, a statement from the prime minister's office confirmed.
The island nation is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said that with debts now totaling over $50 billion, Sri Lanka is "a bankrupt country."
Sri Lanka's 22 million people have suffered months of surging inflation and lengthy power cuts after the government ran out of foreign currency to import essential goods, such as food, fuel and medicine.
