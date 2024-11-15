Abkhazia parliament stormed over Russian investment deal

PoliticsGeorgia
Abkhazia parliament stormed over Russian investment dealNovember 15, 2024
Protesters stormed the parliament of Georgia's breakaway Abkhazia region on Friday. Demonstrators were seeking to halt a real estate investment project between the region and Russia.
Abkhazia is a separatist region backed by Moscow but still recognized as part of Georgia by most of the world.
Protesters rammed through the gates of the parliament complex with a truck, while hurling eggs and plastic bottles at the police, who responded with tear gas, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
This is a developing story, more details to come...
jcg/ab (Reuters, AFP)