 Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in | News | DW | 03.06.2019

News

Protesters shot, killed as Sudan police try to disperse sit-in

Security forces have used live rounds in an operation to disperse peaceful protesters in Khartoum. Demonstrators are demanding civilian rule, after a military council took over from ousted President Omar al-Bashir.

A military patrol in Sudan

A doctor's committee associated with the protesters said at least nine people have been killed in Sudan on Monday as the governing military council tries to end a long-running demonstration in front of their headquarters in the capital Khartoum.

Protest organizers said that security forces were using live rounds to disperse the sit-in.

Footage broadcast broadcast by Arabic television stations showed people fleeing through the streets as sustained bursts of gunfire crackled through the air. People rushed to carry away those who had been hit, the footage showed.

UK Ambassador Irfan Siddiq said that he could hear "heavy gunfire" from his residence.

Organizers, such as the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), called for rallies in the wake of the deaths.

In Omdurman, the twin city neighboring Khartoum, demonstrators blocked major roads, throwing stones and lighting tires on fire as police attempted to stop them.

Watch video 01:28

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon

Tens of thousands camp out for weeks

Unrest has gripped Sudan since the decades-long rule of strongman Omar al-Bashir ended in April after months of anti-government protest. After Bashir was deposed, a group of military leaders took control for what they say is an interim period until new elections are held.

However, many in Sudan believe that the council will simply maintain the status quo of the Bashir regime and not hand over power. Negotiations between the military and protest leaders have broken down over disagreement between the groups on who would head a transitional government.

Tens of thousands of protesters have been camped outside the army headquarters for weeks, demanding civilian rule.

kh/es/ng (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Sudan's military rulers suspend transition talks

Sudan's military council has said that talks with protesters over installing civilian rule have been suspended for 72 hours. Talks have been marred by street violence, with several people wounded. (16.05.2019)  

Massive crowds at Sudan's defense ministry demand civilian rule

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese citizens have responded to calls for a million-strong march. Organizers seek to force military leaders to hand over power to a civilian government. (25.04.2019)  

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir to be interrogated over 'financing terrorism'

Omar al-Bashir, Sudan's ousted president, is to be questioned over "money laundering and financing terrorism." The order came as tens of thousands of protesters called on the military to give way to civilian rule. (03.05.2019)  

Sudan's Bashir held in Khartoum prison

Sudan President Omar al-Bashir has been transferred to prison after a coup ended his three-decade rule. Uganda is considering granting asylum to the former leader. (17.04.2019)  

Sudan protesters use music as a weapon 29.05.2019

In Sudan, hundreds of protesters have joined a sit-in outside the army's headquarters in Khartoum. They demand the formation of a government headed by civilians – keeping spirits high with music and dance.

Sudanesische Demonstranten in Khartum Sudanesische Demonstranten in Khartum

Sudan: Clashes after opposing sides reach transition deal 13.05.2019

Armed groups have killed at least five protesters at a sit-in outside the military headquarters in Khartoum. Earlier, the opposition and the military council reached a deal on the country's future governing structure.

Protests in Sudan – faces of the revolution in Khartoum 03.05.2019

Demonstrators in Sudan are continuing to pressure the ruling military council to hand over power to a civilian administration. The protests began in the Al-Burri district of the capital Khartoum. DW's Jafaar Abdul Karim talked to people there.

