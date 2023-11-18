  1. Skip to content
Protesters in the US demand cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

Benjamin Alvarez Gruber | Nils Hünerfürst
November 18, 2023

Across the United States, activist groups gathered on Friday for protests in support of Palestinians. Recent polls show a growing number of Americans are critical of further Israeli military action in Gaza. DW reports.

