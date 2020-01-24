 Protesters in Germany demand an end to cheap supermarket meat | News | DW | 25.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Protesters in Germany demand an end to cheap supermarket meat

Environmental group Greenpeace has released a report saying 88% of meat in German supermarkets is of low quality. Follow-up rallies in several cities urged stores to remove cheap meat to help human and animal health.

Greenpeace activists outside a German supermarket in Berlin (Getty Images/S. Gallup)

In Hamburg, Berlin and several other German cities, Greenpeace activists gathered on Saturday to protest cheap supermarket meat.

The rallies follow the release of a report by the environmental organization on Friday claiming that 88% of meat in German supermarkets comes from non-environmentally-friendly origins and from animals kept in painful and often illegal conditions.

Greenpeace released the information after making inquiries at Lidl, Aldi, Edeka, Penny, Netto and Rewe, some of the biggest German supermarkets. The rearing standard of meat at all supermarkets was rated at 1 or 2, on a scale of 1 to 4.

1 is the lowest possible legal rating of animal containment, with animals often kept in poor or tight conditions, while 4 indicates a "premium" level of animal care.

'Cheap meat damages the environment'

Protesters have now taken to the streets to inform shoppers about the poor quality of meat in German supermarkets. The 1 to 4 designation system has been criticized by activists.

"This designation is an important step, but it is not enough to ensure adequate animal protection," Greenpeace agriculture expert Stephanie Töwe told the DPA news agency.

Read more: Explainer: What are Germany's farmers so angry about?

"Cheap meat damages the environment, the climate and health," she added. "Businesses simply have to take this meat off the shelves."

Following protests by farmers in Germany over the last few months, several German politicians have called for greater provisions for local, high-quality meat production in Germany.

dpa contributed to this report

Watch video 04:23

'Meat' the Germans: From raw pork hedgehogs to dead grandmas

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Dumpster diving remains illegal in Germany

Justice ministers from Germany's federal states have rejected proposals to legalize taking discarded food from supermarket garbage containers. Millions of tons of edible groceries are thrown away each year in Germany. (06.06.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Meat' the Germans: From raw pork hedgehogs to dead grandmas  

Is veganism disrupting the food industry?  

Can vegetarians save the planet?  

Related content

Türkei Fotoreportage Wirtschaft

Deadly pesticides in EU produce from Turkey 24.01.2020

Ever more pesticides, many illegal, are being used in Turkey, according to a new Greenpeace study. Yet the tainted produce keeps ending up on European dinner tables, setting off alarm bells about serious health risks.

Deutschland Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day

Activists head to Germany's top court to protect the climate 15.01.2020

Representatives from Fridays for Future, Greenpeace and others are planning to lodge a complaint with the Constitutional Court to force the German government into action over climate protection.

Greenpeace Aktion CDU Zentrale Berlin

Greenpeace nabs 'C' from Merkel's CDU party headquarters 21.11.2019

After Greenpeace activists absconded with the "C", they unfurled a banner next to the remaining letters that translated to: "You should protect the climate." The move came just ahead of the CDU's annual party conference.

Advertisement