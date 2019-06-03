 Protesters in Albania again demand Prime Minister Rama quit | News | DW | 09.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Protesters in Albania again demand Prime Minister Rama quit

Pro-European Union demonstrators want to get rid of Albania's prime minister. Opposition leaders fear the country could lose out on joining the EU if he stays in office.

Anti-government protesters in Tirana, Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama is coming under increasing pressure to quit over accusations of election fraud, as well as links to criminal organizations.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Monday and chanted for Rama to go as the crowds called for "Albania to become like the rest of Europe" in order to join the European Union.

Opposition parties have set up demonstrations in recent months claiming that the Socialist government has links to organized crime and demanding fresh elections as a result. They say the country's accession to the EU will be blocked if there is no change in power.

Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha, Tirana, Albania

Albania's Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha told protesters they will "pursue every avenue" in order to oust Prime Minister Edi Rama

"Albanians want true change now, final change, and we will pursue every avenue and use every tool to oust Rama from power," Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha told the crowd. "If he does not leave, there will be no EU integration, rule of law or justice."

Monday's protests were peaceful. Previous rallies included violent clashes, tear gas being used by police, and the use of petrol bombs.

Rama, who won a second term in 2017, has dismissed the Democrats' concerns about the outcome of the election.

EU member states will decide later this year whether to begin talks with Albania and North Macedonia after the European Commission recommended both as potential entrants to the bloc.

jsi/amp (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Albanian police use tear gas after protesters try to storm parliament

Police and protesters clashed on the steps of the parliament in Tirana after an attempt to break into the building. Demonstrators are calling for Prime Minister Edi Rama's ouster and have no plans to stop. (14.04.2019)  

Albania: Protesters throw Molotovs, clash with police in Tirana

Anti-goverment protesters have clashed with Albanian police near the main goverment building in Tirana, with some throwing petrol bombs. Opposition leaders accuse Edi Rama's government of graft and election fraud. (12.05.2019)  

Albanian opposition holds anti-government rally

Sixty-five opposition lawmakers resigned from parliament ahead of protests calling for the government to step down. The EU warned against a repeat of weekend violence and called the resignations damaging to democracy. (21.02.2019)  

Albania's Edi Rama floats joint president idea in Kosovo

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama suggested a joint president for Albania and Kosovo, the two Albanian-majority states, during a visit to Pristina. Neighboring Serbia still claims Kosovo as its province. (19.02.2018)  

Albania’s Socialists win ruling majority in parliamentary elections

Albania's Socialist Party has gained a parliamentary majority in Sunday's election, nearly complete results show. The election was seen as key to the country's bid to start EU accession talks. (27.06.2017)  

Albanians go to the polls with focus on EU accession talks

Voters in Albania are choosing between 18 political parties running for 140 seats in parliament. Both the main contenders say they want to work toward Albanian accession to the European Union. (25.06.2017)  

EU urged to open more doors to Albania, North Macedonia

The European Commission has implored EU nations to start membership talks with Albania and North Macedonia. But while the two countries may have taken "major steps," some existing EU members aren't keen to welcome them. (29.05.2019)  

Albania police charge Democrat boss after Rama protests

Albania's opposition leader has been charged with inciting public violence after taking part in sweeping anti-government protests. If convicted, Lulzim Basha faces up to three years in jail. (26.02.2017)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Albanian PM Edi Rama speaks to DW about his country’s bid for EU membership  

EU debate membership talks with Albania  

Related content

Protest in Albanien

Albanians take to the streets calling for fresh election 03.06.2019

Violence erupted as thousands of Albanian protesters demanded an early election. The political crisis is seen as a threat to the country's aspirations of joining the European Union.

Albanien: Demonstrationen in Tirana

Albania: Protesters throw Molotovs, clash with police in Tirana 11.05.2019

Anti-goverment protesters have clashed with Albanian police near the main goverment building in Tirana, with some throwing petrol bombs. Opposition leaders accuse Edi Rama's government of graft and election fraud.

Flaggen von Albanien und Nord-Mazedonien

EU delays accession talks with N. Macedonia and Albania 18.06.2019

EU ministers have decided to delay opening accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia. Germany was partly to blame for the hold up.

Advertisement