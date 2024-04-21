Protesters demand changes to mass tourism in Spain

Nature and EnvironmentSpainProtesters demand changes to mass tourism in SpainTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSpainNehal Johri04/21/2024April 21, 2024Residents of Spain's Canary Islands are calling on authorities to curb what they call a broken economic model. Millions of tourists visit the popular vacation destination each year, straining resources and the environment. https://p.dw.com/p/4f17hAdvertisement