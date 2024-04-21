  1. Skip to content
Protesters demand changes to mass tourism in Spain

Nehal Johri
April 21, 2024

Residents of Spain's Canary Islands are calling on authorities to curb what they call a broken economic model. Millions of tourists visit the popular vacation destination each year, straining resources and the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4f17h
