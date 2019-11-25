Protesters clash with riot police in China

A land-use disagreement sparked the violent clashes between residents and authorities in southern China. Hundreds of people protested when plans for a park became plans for a crematorium.
Hundreds of protesters clashed with riot police in southern China on Thursday and Friday over plans to build a crematorium.
The protests took place in Wenlou, in Guandong province, about 100 km (60 miles) from Hong Kong, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).
The protests began when residents discovered that land that they thought had been allocated for a park would be used for a crematorium instead.
Images and videos of the protests surfaced on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, showing a heavy police presence and a large number of protesters.
Violent clashes
Several Weibo accounts showed photographs of the protests — in one, a female protester is pictured holding up a homemade placard opposing the building of the crematorium.
According to the SCMP, the riot police fired tear gas and beat protesters.
Some teenagers and at least one an elderly woman were injured in the protests, witnesses claimed.
Some videos posted on Weibo accounts on Friday were later removed from the site.
The SCMP reported that around 50 people were detained in the protests.
Unrest between the authorities and Chinese people is not uncommon, yet Chinese authorities clamp down hard on perpetrators as well as removing videos, photographs and posts from social media. Often protests are over land disputes as well as other issues such as pollution.
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
From blocking airports to using encrypted messaging apps, the tactics used by anti-government demonstrators in Hong Kong have been increasingly adopted by protesters in places like Indonesia and Catalonia. (22.10.2019)
China has ordered one of the country's largest social media platforms to suspend key portals, including its trends-search feature. The internet watchdog has called for social media to "serve the direction of socialism." (28.01.2018)
Reporting has become increasingly difficult in Hong Kong since pro-democracy protests erupted in the city four months ago. Many media organizations with ties to China are actively self-censoring. William Yang reports. (11.10.2019)
The new legislation requires the State Department to ensure that Hong Kong retains sufficient autonomy to enjoy favorable US trading terms that have helped the city to maintain its position as a major financial hub. (28.11.2019)
It's been ten years since several hundred prominent Chinese intellectuals signed a manifesto calling for democracy and rule of law. But since then, Chinese society has turned more, not less, autocratic, says Perry Link. (10.12.2018)
Beijing is not doing itself any favors with its current tactics dealing with protesters in Hong Kong. Frank Sieren thinks the concerns of the protesters should be addressed and resolved. (30.08.2019)