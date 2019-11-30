Protesters block Malta's lawmakers from leaving parliament in Valletta

Outraged protesters have prevented politicians from exiting the Maltese Assembly. Public pressure on significant political figures has increased recently over links to the death of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Protesters in Malta vented their frustration at the political establishment on Monday evening, blocking lawmakers from leaving parliament.
About 4,000 demonstrators blocked Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his colleagues amid high public pressure over the 2017 murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Read more: Malta is a wake-up call
Protesters gathered near the parliament's entrance, some of whom were shouting "Prison!" and "Assassins!" but the PM was eventually able to exit via a secondary exit.
Many were calling for the immediate resignation of Malta's premier, who announced in a speech to the nation Sunday night that he would resign in January.
Ministers quit
Investigations into the car bomb murder of journalist Caruana Galizia intensified recently after Maltese police announced they would be questioning senior members of Muscat's government in relation to her killing. As a result, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Economy Minister Chris Cardona both stepped down, as well as the prime minister's chief of staff, Keith Schembri, who had his house searched by police last week.
Caruana Galizia exposed corruption in political and business circles in the Mediterranean country and sparked protests even before she was killed. The late reporter's son spoke to DW regarding the recent developments: "What is incredible is that the prime minister is still using his position, and even giving speeches in parliament, behaving as though he is the defense lawyer of his chief of staff…," Matthew Caruana Galizia said.
Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of car-bomb victim Daphne Caruana Galizia, is angry that the prime minister is using his position to defend government aides linked to his mother's death
Caruana Galizia's family are demanding that prime minister Muscat should himself be investigated.
Businessman charged
Over the weekend, a multi-millionaire business tycoon who authorities believe was the mastermind behind the car bomb attack, Yorgen Fenech, was charged with complicity in her murder.
Fenech has pleaded not guilty and said that he has information linking Muscat's former chief of staff Schembri to the crime.
He has also said he has incriminating information about other members of Muscat political party.
jsi/aw (AP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Two ministers and Malta's chief of staff have quit but deny wrongdoing. Police intensified investigations into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, following the recent arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech. (26.11.2019)
Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has said he will step down in January. He has been under intense public pressure over a murder probe into the 2017 car bombing that killed investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (01.12.2019)
As investigative journalism becomes more dangerous, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) ensures that even a journalist’s death will not kill important stories, says managing editor Ilya Lozovsky. (07.11.2019)
Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist who linked Maltese Prime Minister Muscat to the Panama Papers scandal, has died after a bomb destroyed her car. The PM has pledged to find those behind the killing. (16.10.2017)
Europe was shocked by the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, an anti-corruption reporter and tireless critic of Maltese politicians. The trail seems to reach to the closest aides of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. (01.12.2019)