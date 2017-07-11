Protester slaps French President Emmanuel Macron in face

Police made two arrests after the French president was slapped in the face by a man in the crowd during a walkabout session in France's Drome region.

A video clip published by French media showed a man in a green T-shirt wearing glasses and a face mask shout "Down with Macronia," before slapping Macron.

Macron had been seen walking towards a crowd of apparent well-wishers behind a metal barrier in the village of Tain-l'Hermitage. He reached out his hand to greet the individual, who then hit him.

During the incident, the man — whose identity and motives were initially unclear — could be heard shouting "Montjoie Saint Denis" —a French army battle cry from when the country was still a monarchy.

A presidential security entourage quickly intervened to pull the protester to the ground and move Macron away.

"The man who tried to slap the president and another individual are currently being questioned by the gendarmerie," said a statement from the regional prefecture.

The incident took place as Macron visited the southeastern region to meet restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal as the country's COVID lockdown eases.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex condemned the incident as an affront to democracy.

rc/aw (AFP/Reuters)