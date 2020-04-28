Protective masks: a new culture in Germany

In Christoph Peters' 2014 novel Mr. Yamashiro Prefers Potatoes, the protagonist, a Japanese pottery kiln builder, was admitted to a hospital in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein. To the utter consternation of everyone around him, he slipped on a surgical mask. While Mr. Yamashiro wanted to protect the other patients because he felt a cold coming on, they were taken aback by his move.

These days, no one would have batted an eyelid.

Weeks into the COVID-19 outbreak, people in Germany are also now seen with protective face masks either dangling around their necks, ready to be pulled on, or already half covering their faces.

The masks are mandatory if you want to enter a store, and when using public transportation. Like toilet paper sculptures or spit protection walls, will face masks now become an icon of the coronavirus crisis in Germany?

Getting creative with face masks Graffiti masks Since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, protective masks have started appearing in street art around the world. This piece on a roof terrace in Athens is by 16-year-old graffitist S.F. Banksy's "Girl with a Pierced Eardrum" also recently gained a coronavirus face mask.

Getting creative with face masks A trendy accessory Fashion designers have been coming up with creative variations on the new accessory. But not all designs would obtain the WHO's seal of approval. This mask made out of delicate organza fabric was presented at New York Fashion Week in February 2020 — shortly before the city turned into an epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Getting creative with face masks Masks on the catwalk The masks worn by models in New York looked more like pieces of jewelry than protective equipment. With medical masks being rationed for health professionals, fabric facial coverings are an alternative that's better than no mask at all. Fashion-conscious people can make a statement with their individualized designs.

Getting creative with face masks Designer masks While the economy is suffering from the impact of the crisis, many designers are turning to protective masks to make up for their losses. Fashion start-ups in Berlin, Cologne and Munich are currently sewing colorful face coverings. They may end up being part of museum exhibitions examining the fashion trends that emerged from the coronavirus crisis.

Getting creative with face masks Matching with the bow tie A Berlin tie manufacturer offers exclusive masks for the elegant man who wants to maintain his high fashion standards during the pandemic. Made of woven silk fabrics, some of this company's models, with matching neckties or bow ties, were sold out immediately.

Getting creative with face masks Inspired by traditional motifs New mask regulations went into effect throughout Germany on April 27. But each state in the country is in charge of determining its own specific rules. Regional identity is also expressed through the patterns of some of the masks. These Bavarians are wearing a mask inspired by their national flag, with white and blue lozenges and a depiction of King Ludwig and Empress Sisi.

Getting creative with face masks A creative variety There are no limits to the design of the individual masks, and the fabric is washable. Those who prefer to avoid putting their delicately crafted models in the washing machine all the time can also place them in boiling water to remove bacteria and viruses, and then let them air dry.

Getting creative with face masks What day is it again? Having a larger collection of masks will allow you to wear a new one every day, while the others are in the wash. Organized people will certainly create a proper hanging system for their masks, such as this one offering a new option for every day of the week.

Getting creative with face masks The ecological model Anyone who thinks fashion accessories are superfluous consumer goods can also improvise with natural materials. It's important to keep the nose and mouth covered. This Palestinian girl in the Gaza Strip used a big cabbage leaf and a rubber band.

Getting creative with face masks Monuments with masks In the city of Bremen in northern Germany, the statue of the four "Bremen Town Musicians" also got a coronavirus mask. The donkey, dog, cat and rooster featured in a Grimm's fairytale are famous all over the world. The city attract thousands of tourists every year — but that's obviously not the case now.

Getting creative with face masks A symbol of the times A mask has also been added to this massive outdoor sculpture on a square in Krakow, "Eros Bendato" (Bound Eros), created by Igor Mitoraj. The artist, who died in 2014, is renowned for his monumental works referring to the struggle and suffering of 20th-century Europe. Author: Heike Mund (eg)



Germans wary about covering faces

Germans may be wearing them, but many people are still skeptical about mandatory face masks just four weeks after the health minister, Jens Spahn, said there was no need for a national mask requirement.

Apart from health concerns, religious reasons might also play a role in the skepticism, with reservations among some people in society about veils and veiling in general.

Going back thousands of years, the biblical Adam and Eve bashfully began to wear loincloths when they were banished from Paradise, hiding their nudity from strangers' prying eyes. Is wearing a simple face mask a metaphor for lost innocence? Demonizing masks and diseases has a long tradition that takes us back to the Middle Ages when entire cities were burned to the ground to fight epidemics.

This mask at the Venice carnival recalls models worn by doctors during pest outbreaks

Doctors who treated victims of the plague wore scary beaked masks that became synonymous with death and the hopelessness of the bubonic plague. Doctors in operating rooms only began to wear surgical masks much later. Illustrations in medical history museums show that as late as the 19th century, doctors operated without mouth and nose protection.

In Germany, the specialized field of hospital hygiene was not established until the 1970s. In 1976, authorities published the country's first ever "Federal Health Office Guideline for the Detection, Prevention and Control of Hospital Infections."

In recent years in Germany and Central Europe, emotional debates have flared over Muslim women's various headscarves, veils and garments covering the entire body.

Strawberry-scented face masks

Now, everyone in Germany must wear a face mask, at least in shops and on public transportation. Admittedly, the masks on sale here are not as sophisticated as in other countries. Across Asia, a variety of masks are on offer; they come with pollen filters, humidifiers against dry air and even scented with various fragrances.

In Japan, people wear them as a matter of course out of consideration for others. They have donned face masks to help combat life-threatening germs since the emergence of other pandemics, like the Spanish flu between 1918 and 1920, when their government posted warnings of germs on large posters. Face masks were first made of wire cages covered with fabric, originally used by workers in heavy industry.

Picture from 1948 showing children wearing masks to protect themselves from irradiation in the devastated city of Hiroshima

In Germany, the population did not use face masks at that time — nor did they cover mouths and noses in 1958, when another severe pandemic raged. Largely hushed up by the media, the Asian flu claimed about 30,000 lives. Germany's Südwestrundfunk (SWR) broadcaster, for instance, has but one report in its archives that addresses that epidemic. The report quotes questionable health tips: It recommends gargling with hydrogen peroxide as a preventive measure and taking pills containing formalin. There is no mention of thoroughly washing your hands or wearing face masks.

Stricter hygiene regulations emerged in Germany as late as 2003, during the SARS pandemic. Authorities officially advised people to wash their hands thoroughly; public bathrooms were equipped with disinfectant dispensers. No one, however, wore face masks.

Yet in Asia, with its experience of SARS and MERS, the number of people wearing face masks rose significantly. After the outbreak of bird flu in Asia in 2006, the Hong Kong city council provided 20,000 households with packages of masks. Three years later, the World Health Organization recommended that masks be worn as a prophylactic measure against H1N1 infection in busy public spaces.