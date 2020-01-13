Protect our kids online, German parents demand

Slack safeguards for kids on social media, video and games portals have been slammed by parents in a German survey. 55% said their children had been hurt by 'excessive' consumption, mobbing, violence and pornography.
German parents are alarmed by what they see as gaps in online providers' safeguards for their children, including failings to verify and deter underage usage. That's according to a reprenstative survey published Monday by Germany's children's rights organization Kinderhilfswerk (DHKW).
Key findings
1,003 parents or legal guardians caring for at least one child younger than 18 were sampled by the institute Mauss Research.
DHKW president Thomas Krüger, a former Berlin senator for family and youth and current head of Germany's BPB civic education agency, on Monday demanded "effective framework of legislative requirements."
"We needed a comprehensive system of child and juvenile media protection orientated around the real usage behaviors of children and teenagers," said Krüger, whose DHKW also has a special focus on helping kids learn media competencies.
"Providers of messenger services and video platforms do particularly badly here," concluded the DKHW in its press statement, adding that providers' "efforts" were [generally] "assessed as insufficient."
'Insufficient' efforts, say parents
Almost all parents — 97% — said that a "good" system of age verification was important in the choice of social media services or games for their offspring.
And, 88% said they scanned for age suitability designations for films, apps, games and streaming services, when overseeing their children's electronic usage.
Only 37% replied that they knew whom to consult about negative experiences. Among this cohort of respondents, only 66% were inclined to consult prosecutory services, noteably the police, said the DKHW.
"Potential offers that could help parents to safely accompany and support their children on the net are rated very positively overall," it urged.
Draft bill
Late last year,Federal Family Minister Franziska Giffey of the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) submitted a draft "juvenile media protection" bill.
Katja Mast, deputy leader of the SPD parliamentary party, told the German news agency DPA that such a modernization was agreed within the governing grand coalition comprising the SPD and Chancelor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU).
Giffey's bill would be submitted to Bundestag parliamentary debate before its mid-year summer recess, said Mast.
