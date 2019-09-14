 Prosecutors probe how Airbus got classified Bundeswehr files | News | DW | 19.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Prosecutors probe how Airbus got classified Bundeswehr files

Airbus acquired classified documents from Germany's armed forces concerning two military procurement programs. The aerospace giant said it is "fully cooperating" with an investigation into how employees got the files.

Airbus A400M of the Bundeswehr

European aerospace giant Airbus announced late Wednesday that it had informed authorities in Munich about potential wrongdoing in two bids for German defense procurement contracts.

The company said it, "Self-declared to German authorities potential wrongdoings by several employees with respect to certain customer documents relating to two future German procurement projects in the program line Communications, Intelligence and Security."

A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor's office told the Munich-based Süddeutsche Zeitung that several Airbus employees were under investigation. Airbus fired roughly 20 employees on Tuesday, reported German daily Bild.

"The company is fully cooperating with relevant authorities to resolve the matter," Airbus said in a statement.

The German Defense Ministry said it was aware of the case and that disciplinary action was taken against a member of the Bundeswehr, Germany's armed forces.

Read more: German military lacks equipment and recruits, says damning report

An Airbus A400M of the Bundeswehr flies in front of two fighter jets

Reports suggest that one of the procurement contracts may have dealt with a communication system

Many setbacks for Bundeswehr

It is unclear how Airbus employees gained possession of the classified Bundeswehr documents and whether they were used to strengthen the company's bids on two military procurement contracts. Such action would be against acquisition rules and likely unlawful.

The debacle is the latest in a series of setbacks for the Bundeswehr over the past year. Last month, it grounded its fleet of 53 Airbus Tiger attack helicopters due to technical faults. In June, two pilots were killed when their fighter jets collided. A week later, a Bundeswehr helicopter crashed, killing both pilots on board.

Some politicians have called for major boosts to defense spending, saying the Bundeswehr needs to modernize its arsenal of aging military hardware to prevent such incidents.

Read more: German Air Force short on pilots, not planes

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Blowing up mines near Sarajevo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Hanschke)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Germany's role in NATO

    West Germany officially joined the trans-Atlantic alliance in 1955. However, it wasn't until after reunification in 1990 that the German government considered "out of area" missions led by NATO. From peacekeeping to deterrence, Germany's Bundeswehr has since been deployed in several countries across the globe in defense of its allies.

  • German soldiers in Bosnia (picture alliance/AP Photo/H. Delic)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Bosnia: Germany's first NATO mission

    In 1995, Germany participated in its first "out of area" NATO mission as part of a UN-mandated peacekeeping mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During the deployment, German soldiers joined other NATO member forces to provide security in the wake of the Bosnian War. The peacekeeping mission included more than 60,000 troops from NATO's member states and partners.

  • NATO Kosovo (picture-alliance/dpa/V.Xhemaj)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Keeping the peace in Kosovo

    Since the beginning of the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, some 8,500 German soldiers have been deployed in the young country. In 1999, NATO launched an air assault against Serbian forces accused of carrying out a brutal crackdown against ethnic Albanian separatists and their civilian supporters. Approximately 550 Bundeswehr troops are still stationed in Kosovo.

  • German crew members aboard warship FGS Bonn (picture alliance/AP Photo/M.Schreiber)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Patrolling the Aegean Sea

    In 2016, Germany deployed its combat support ship "Bonn" to lead a NATO mission backed by the EU in the Aegean Sea. The mission included conducting "reconnaissance, monitoring and surveillance of illegal crossings" in Greek and Turkish territorial waters at the height of the migration crisis. Germany, Greece and Turkey had requested assistance from the trans-Atlantic alliance.

  • ISAF Soldaten Afghanistan (picture alliance/AP Photo/A.Niedringhaus)

    Germany's NATO missions

    More than a decade in Afghanistan

    In 2003, Germany's parliament voted to send Bundeswehr troops to Afghanistan in support of the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Germany became the third-largest contributor of troops and led the Regional Command North. More than 50 German troops were killed during the mission. Nearly a thousand soldiers are still deployed in Afghanistan as part of Resolute Support.

  • Gemrman tanks in Lithuania (picture alliance/dpa/M. Kul)

    Germany's NATO missions

    German tanks in Lithuania

    Forming part of NATO's "enhanced forward presence" in the Baltic states, 450 Bundeswehr soldiers have been deployed to Lithuania so far in 2017. The battalion-size battlegroups there are led by Germany, Canada, the UK and US to reinforce collective defense on the alliance's eastern flank. It forms the "biggest reinforcement of Alliance collective defence in a generation," according to NATO.

  • German soldier taking part in military exercises for VJTF (S. Gallup/Getty Images)

    Germany's NATO missions

    Taking over the leadership

    The Bundeswehr is due to take over leadership of NATO's multinational Very High Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of 2019. The rapid reaction force has been set up to counter potential Russian aggression on the alliance's eastern flank.

    Author: Lewis Sanders IV


ls/sms (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

German military investigates elite unit over far-right ties

German military intelligence is probing its KSK elite unit over concerns of widespread far-right extremism. The level of extremist sympathy in the 1,100-person unit is feared to be "extraordinarily high." (10.09.2019)  

German Air Force short on pilots, not planes

Germany's military has long struggled with a shortage of functioning equipment. At the Laage Air Base near Rostock, however, it's not the planes that are hard to come by, but the pilots, as DW's Volker Witting reports. (04.09.2019)  

Frustration in US over Germany's defense spending shortfall

The news that Germany won't meet defense spending targets set by NATO plays badly in the US, even among friends of the country. It is just the latest in a string of issues fueling tension between Berlin and Washington. (02.04.2019)  

German military lacks equipment and recruits, says damning report

The German Bundeswehr is still underequipped, understaffed and overly bureaucratic, a new parliamentary report has revealed. Opposition politicians also say it is ignoring its problem with far-right extremism. (29.01.2019)  

Airbus set to topple Boeing as biggest plane maker

Boeing has seen a sharp fall in deliveries as its best-selling MAX jets remain grounded following two fatal crashes. The US plane maker has not reported any new orders for the MAX planes for three months on the trot. (10.07.2019)  

German military helicopter crash kills pilot

One of the two pilots was killed, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement. The government and armed forces have been plagued by aging equipment, prompting calls for a complete overhaul of its military hardware. (01.07.2019)  

Eurofighter crash leads to calls to end military exercises

Local politicians in northern Germany have called on the Bundeswehr to reassess where low-altitude military exercises take place. Two Eurofighter Typhoon jets collided near a popular holiday region. (25.06.2019)  

Germany's NATO missions

Since West Germany's accession to NATO, Berlin has supported numerous operations involving the trans-Atlantic alliance. Since 1990, Germany's Bundeswehr has been deployed on "out of area" missions as well. (19.02.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Deutschland RB Leipzig gegen Bayern München l Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich held in Leipzig 14.09.2019

Early on in the season, Julian Nagelsmann's undefeated RB Leipzig side took on the defending champions Bayern Munich. In a thrilling, end-to-end game, there was somehow no winner. Both goalkeepers impressed.

Symbolbild KSK Bundeswehr

German military investigates elite unit over far-right ties 10.09.2019

German military intelligence is probing its KSK elite unit over concerns of widespread far-right extremism. The level of extremist sympathy in the 1,100-person unit is feared to be "extraordinarily high."

Irak Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, deutsche Verteidigungsministerin & Al-Shammari

German defense minister AKK tours Iraq and Jordan 20.08.2019

Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is touring the Middle East to meet German troops based there. The minister has come out strongly in favor of continuing Germany's military mission in the region.

Advertisement