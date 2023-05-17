  1. Skip to content
Prophets for Profit

15 minutes ago

From fraud scandals to even more sinister crimes: This week's show looks at the rise of false prophets across Africa. In South Africa, we investigate pastors who groom and sexually abuse young girls.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RVaP

As well as others who dupe their followers of their money. And we find out who has the power to check the excesses of these religious people.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Prophets for Profit
Image: DW

Prophets for Profit: The rise of South Africa's church mafia

Despite ongoing reports of rape, fraud, and murder, fake prophets and their so-called miracle churches continue to flourish in South Africa. Digging Deep investigates this burgeoning phenomenon, interviewing pastors and their victims and exposing some of the most heinous sexual offenders in the country's recent history who use God, greed, and the gospel to manipulate and exploit vulnerable people.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Pinwheel
Image: DW

Pinwheel: The rise of Africa's prophets

Across Africa, self-styled prophets have recently made headlines for manipulating their followers. We take a closer look at their activities in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.

DW Sendung The 77 Percent | Flip Side
Image: DW

 

 

 

The Flip Side: Should prosperity preachers be stopped?

After more than 100 bodies were recently unearthed in Kenya and linked to a controversial starvation cult, so-called prosperity preachers across Africa have come under scrutiny. These preachers make murky claims of possessing powers, which they will offer in return for favors. But it can have catastrophic consequences for their followers and their families.

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 20.05.2023 – 05:30 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 14:30 UTC
SAT 20.05.2023 – 17.30 UTC 
SUN 21.05.2023 – 09:30 UTC
SUN 21.05.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC
MON 22.05.2023 – 13:30 UTC
TUE 23.05.2023 – 22:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

MON 22.05.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

 

