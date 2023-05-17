From fraud scandals to even more sinister crimes: This week's show looks at the rise of false prophets across Africa. In South Africa, we investigate pastors who groom and sexually abuse young girls.

As well as others who dupe their followers of their money. And we find out who has the power to check the excesses of these religious people.

Image: DW

Prophets for Profit: The rise of South Africa's church mafia

Despite ongoing reports of rape, fraud, and murder, fake prophets and their so-called miracle churches continue to flourish in South Africa. Digging Deep investigates this burgeoning phenomenon, interviewing pastors and their victims and exposing some of the most heinous sexual offenders in the country's recent history who use God, greed, and the gospel to manipulate and exploit vulnerable people.

Image: DW

Pinwheel: The rise of Africa's prophets

Across Africa, self-styled prophets have recently made headlines for manipulating their followers. We take a closer look at their activities in Ghana, Uganda, and Kenya.

Image: DW

The Flip Side: Should prosperity preachers be stopped?

After more than 100 bodies were recently unearthed in Kenya and linked to a controversial starvation cult, so-called prosperity preachers across Africa have come under scrutiny. These preachers make murky claims of possessing powers, which they will offer in return for favors. But it can have catastrophic consequences for their followers and their families.

