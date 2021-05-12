 Prophet or charlatan: Who was artist Joseph Beuys? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 12.05.2021

Culture

Prophet or charlatan: Who was artist Joseph Beuys?

Beuys would have turned 100 on May 12. Decades after his death, the celebrated postwar conceptual artist continues to polarize critics and the public alike.

  • Joseph Beuys wearing his famous felt hat and holding onto a wooden branch.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    The guy with the hat

    Born in Krefeld 100 years ago on May 12, 1921, Joseph Beuys was mythologized for his groundbreaking conceptual art, but also his signature felt hat. The iconic image of the world-renowned artist with his headwear was forged after Andy Warhol created a series of screen prints of Beuys in 1980. They were based on a Polaroid photograph taken by Warhol in 1979 when the giants of postwar art met.

  • A yellow light bulb connected with a lemon

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    Wow! The 'Capri Battery' from 1985

    Fascinated by works by the German sculptor Wilhelm Lehmbruck, the young Beuys was inspired to create sculptures that feature an unusual combination of materials. His later work "Capri Battery" was typical, with a lemon connected to and seemingly powering a light bulb. Created a year before his death in 1986 while convalescing in Capri in Italy, it was a comment on ecological sustainability.

  • Beuys' Fettstuhl (Fat Chair) displayed in a museum

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    'Fettstuhl' (Fat Chair), 1964

    Felt and fat were materials that Beuys used consistently in his work. After claiming that Tartar tribes people had saved his life during the war by wrapping his body in felt and fat, these storehouses of heat and symbols of survival became core component of his work. In 1964 he applied a slab of grease to a kitchen chair (pictured), and in one gallery show, he smeared margarine across the space.

  • Rows of wooden sleighs carrying felt and streaming out of the back of a VW bus.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    'Das Rudel' (The Pack), 1969

    Beuys infused other objects such as the wooden sleds (pictured) with mythological significance. In this image, we see the sleds combined with rolls of felt and arranged in a space. The VW bus belonged to his gallery owner, René Block. "The Pack" made Beuys world famous. It was his very first installation and was exhibited at the Cologne Art Fair in 1969.

  • Beuys wrapped in felt with a coyote standing next to him.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    'I like America and America Likes Me,' 1974

    Criticism of capitalism was evident throughout Joseph Beuys' work. Art "actions" outside of museums were also part of his repertoire. In May 1974, the German went down in art history in New York. As a shaman wrapped in felt, he spent days with a wild coyote. Remnants of the "Wall Street Journal" newspaper served as his "camp."

  • Black posters with chalk drawings and texts hanging on a wall: in front, a black grand piano, a video screen, movie projectors and other objects.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    'Das Kapital Raum 1970-77' installation

    This work also shows Beuys' examination of capitalism. Real capital, the artist believed, is the creativity every human being possesses. The work is still on permanent loan from art collector Erich Marx and can be viewed at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin. It will soon find a new home in the renovated Neue Nationalgalerie.

  • A 20 German Mark bill with the words art equals capital written on it and signed by Joseph Beuys.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    'Kunst = Kapital' (Art = Capital), 1979

    Signing a real banknote with a felt-tip pen was provocative. The 20 German Mark bill was thus ennobled as an art object and multiplied in value in a very short time: it was the essence of capitalism. The small edition object by Joseph Beuys, with 20 copies issued in 1979 by Edition Staeck, is today offered at auctions for @3,000 euros ($3,650) and more.

  • A person taking a walk with a dog along a path lined with trees as part of the Beuys Oaks installation.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    '7,000 Eichen' (7,000 Oaks), 1982

    Beuys, who was an internationally renowned action artist and theorist by 1982, gave his ecologically visionary project the subtitle: "City Forestation Instead of City Administration." He had conceived the work in 1982 for Documenta 7, and its realization required a great deal of money and persuasion. Beuys was ahead of his time; he recognized the importance of ecology and saw trees as life-givers.

  • Joseph Beuys in 1982, standing next to basalt blocks lying in a pile, with Beuys pointing to them with a cane.

    Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

    Basalt slabs, 1982

    A basalt block was mounted next to each newly planted oak, creating what Beuys understood as a total work of art. Anyone who donated 500 German Marks to the art campaign could plant a tree. Beuys planted the first oak tree in Kassel but did not live to see the completion of his work. The artist died on January 23, 1986. After his death, his son planted the last of the 7,000 oaks.

    Author: Heike Mund


May 12, 2021 marks the 100th year since the birth of Joseph Beuys, who died 35 years ago. To mark the centenary, his work is been the subject of countless exhibitions around Germany.

Across the decades, many labels have been attached to Beuys: social critic, environmental activist, shaman, media star. But the artist remains the subject of considerable debate. 

One essential part of the Beuys legacy relates to his egalitarian ideas about the role of art in society. 

"Beuys tried to take art off its elitist pedestal with his 'social sculpture' and transfer it to the reality of people's lives," says Bettina Paust, former director of the Beuys Archives of Germany's Museum Moyland and co-editor of a recently published book on the artist.

A black and white photo of Beuys behind barbed wire from 1972.

Joseph Beuys pushed the boundaries of postwar art

'Every person is an artist'

Social sculpture was designed to move art from the realm of object to concept that anyone could engage in. Developed in the 1970s, Beuys' guiding principle — "Every person is an artist" — states that all hold a creative power through which they can change themselves and the world. More than just objects created to be shown in a gallery, art for Beuys included thoughts, events and conversations. For Beuys, art was an act of participation.

For this reason, Beuys once accepted hundreds of students into his Düsseldorf Academy class, causing him to be expelled as an art professor.

"Beuys' slogan was part of that promise of social participation that even made a democratization of the art business conceivable," wrote art historian Christian Saehrendt in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung.

"[But] Beuys' most important legacy remained unfulfilled," he added. "A deeper democratization of society did not take place." 

Joseph Beuys und Andy Warhol stand together.

Beuys rubbed elbows with other big name artists of the time, like Andy Warhol (left).

Happenings and social sculptures
 

As economic recovery and social-liberal politics set the tone in postwar Germany, Beuys was busy critiquing the ruling capitalist system with his countless sculptures and installations, many using grease and felt. Above all, however, he gave expression to his socially transformative, grassroots democratic ideas with art actions and "happenings."

One of the most spectacular performance pieces took place in 1982 at documenta 7 in Kassel, Germany. His 7000 Oaks installation was to plant trees in the city in accordance with the need for "Stadtverwaldung statt Stadtverwaltung," a play on words in German translating as "urban forestation instead of urban administration."

Beuys' had attracted global infamy in 1974 with his performance art piece, I like America and America likes Me, in which he locked himself in a New York gallery for two days with a wild coyote. Earning Beuys a reputation for being somewhat of a shaman, the performance also caused a steep hike in the value of his work on the global art market.

There is no disputing Beuys' success on the art market. In the fall of 1979, the Guggenheim Museum in New York hosted a monumental retrospective of his work, celebrating one of the most important European postwar artists. Today, his works, including multiples, sculptures and spatial installations, can be found in private collections and major museums worldwide.

A man and a dog walk along a road lined with trees planted by Beuys.

His work "7000 Oaks" can be enjoyed today in Kassel, Germany.

Inventing the myth of the artist

Beuys based his art on biographical myths. He invented the "Tartar legend," according to which his plane crashed over Crimea when he was serving as an pilot in World War II, and he was nursed back to health by Tartar tribes people. "They covered my body in fat to help it regenerate warmth, and wrapped it in felt as an insulator to keep warmth in," he said.

Beuys invoked this story to justify the use of felt and fat in many of his works.

Many such stories were proven to be untrue. Beuys did not wander around with a traveling circus as a schoolboy, as he claimed. His military rank, his medal for bravery, his head injury that forced him to wear his signature hat; all these stories were part of the artist's self-mythology.

In 2008, art historian Beat Wyss, a professor at the Karlsruhe University of Design, criticized Beuys as an "eternal Hitler boy," saying the artist's time in the Hitler Youth had left a strong mark on him.

On the occasion of a Beuys retrospective at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin, Wyss branded Beuys a political right-winger who had succeeded in a "fusion of folkloristic wanderer and 1968 rebel." Beuys' idea of politics as "social sculpture" is "patriarchal to the core," he wrote.

The artist's legion of fans were outraged, while his critics felt vindicated. The debate about Beuys' artistic legacy had been cracked wide open — and continues to this day.

This article was translated from German by Sarah Hucal.

Celebrating Joseph Beuys' works

To mark his 100th birthday, Germany is celebrating this renowned artist. Beuys was a politician, ecologist and a first-rate artist. These works are world famous.  

Beuys + Cragg: Sculpture as a political act  

Beuys: Big in Japan?  

