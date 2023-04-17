Promoting conservation in Sierra Leone

Nature and EnvironmentSierra LeonePromoting conservation in Sierra LeoneTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSierra LeoneJason Boswell39 minutes ago39 minutes agoSierra Leone's Yawri Bay is a crucial stopover for thousands of migratory birds and home to more than 40 local bird species. Birdwatching clubs in the region help scientists monitor bird populations in hard-to-reach locations.https://p.dw.com/p/4PxwmAdvertisement