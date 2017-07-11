Prominent Indian Kashmir separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at 91

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, the cornerstone of separatist politics in Indian-administered Kashmir, has died at the age of 91.

The veteran politician, who had been ailing for some time and was under house arrest for the last 12 years, passed away on Wednesday night at his home in Srinagar.

Geelani's death has prompted Indian authorities to impose a security clampdown in Kashmir, which has long been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan.

Internet shut down, troops deployed

According to the police, mobile internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure and thousands of troops have been deployed in the region which is one of the world's most militarized zones.

Reports said that barbed wires and barricades have been set up along the roads leading to Geelani's house in reaction to his death.

Announcements were also made from the loudspeakers of the main mosque near the leader's house asking people to march to his residence, according to media reports.

However, the police have said no one in the Kashmir valley would be allowed to leave their houses.

